Team has become dependent on Kohli: Rajkumar Sharma after New Zealand sweep Test series

  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 18:59 IST
  • Created: 02-03-2020 18:59 IST
India skipper Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma . Image Credit: ANI

After India suffered Test series defeat against New Zealand, Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma said that the team has become dependent on its skipper. "The series did not go well and Virat's performance was also not that good but I would like to add that we have become dependent on Virat Kohli. Other players will also have to take responsibility and contribute," Sharma told ANI on Monday.

India witnessed a 10-wicket defeat in the first Test and a seven-wicket defeat in the second Test against New Zealand. India skipper Kohli only managed to amass 38 runs in his all four innings combined. Sharma also credited New Zealand bowlers saying that they executed their plans really well.

"The credit also must be given to the New Zealand bowlers because they did their homework very well. They planned well and managed to execute it," he said. India will now host South Africa for a three-match ODI series, starting from March 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

