Left Menu
Development News Edition

Porel can dismiss even Kohli in current form, seems ready for national team: Lal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 19:40 IST
Porel can dismiss even Kohli in current form, seems ready for national team: Lal

Ishan Porel has made some rapid strides and seems ready for the big leap, assessed Bengal Ranji team coach Arun Lal, who also felt that the young pacer can trouble even India skipper Virat Kohli. The 21-year-old Porel was at his fiery best on Monday as he caught India batsman KL Rahul plumb with a sharp inswinger to leave Karnataka reeling at 98 for three in the Ranji Trophy semifinal. "He's in great form at the moment. He's bowling deliveries that can get big batsmen out, like a KL Rahul, or a Virat Kohli. He's bowling that kind of bowling," Lal told reporters after day three of their Ranji semifinals.

"He's bowling it in that channel. You won't see him bowling one outside leg stump. He's testing you all the time. He doesn't give too many runs that's another pressure. KL Rahul is at the peak of his ability at the moment. You watch him scoring runs, he's magnificent, terrific. It's a great achievement to get him out cheaply." Lal went on to remember his 4/50 against Andhra in the league stage in which he dismissed another India player Hanuma Vihari for 23. "He got Hanuma out with the delivery that rose up from length. I think he's ready, to me he's almost there," he said.

Fresh from India A's tour to New Zealand, Porel was the wrecker-in-chief with his 5/39 as Karnataka folded for 122 in their first innings. "I know he has the ability to get the big batsmen out. We are giving him the leeway and rope to go flat out, bowl five-six overs at a stretch." The lanky pacer, who was injury-prone earlier, has worked on his fitness as he's extracting pace and bounce to intimidate the batsmen at ease.

Lal said it's time that the Kings XI Punjab recruit translates his red-ball performance into the white ball cricket with IPL set to begin soon. "Playing IPL gives you huge experience, mental make up and confidence. If you get International batsmen out, win match it's huge and adds another dimension to you. The world today demands that you play all formats.

"If I'm a cricketer today, I would like to play all three formats. I would like to be good enough in all three formats. He needs to do that as well." Lal feels the key for the tall pacer would be to use his high arm action to advantage and develop slower ones and yorker and then he could be an asset to the side. "He needs to get the slower ones, the yorker like anybody else in the country. I think he can do it. He has the height. He's got a very high-arm delivery. He's not a round arm action.

"His yorkers are pretty lethal once he starts getting it. I think he will be an asset in white ball cricket as well if not now maybe a year down the line." Lal however rues Bengal's yet another batting collapse and said they fell at least 100-run short. Bengal were bundled out for 161 but their massive first innings lead of 190 meant they still were the favourites to make their first Ranji final in 13 years.

"Even I'm clueless about our top-order failure. We were all thinking of getting another 100 runs. Definitely we did not bat well. The match is slightly in our favour but you can't take anything for granted in cricket," he said. Karnataka spinner K Gowtham said they're not yet bogged down and looking forward to chase down the target.

"We are confident. hopefully we come out with winning colours tomorrow. We need to focus and put a price tag on our wickets. Hopefully it comes out right," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman killed after car falls into Ganga Canal in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 30-year-old woman was killed and her husband injured after their car fell into the Ganga Canal near Dudhli village here on Monday, police saidThey were going from Sautu village from Meerut district. The injured has been hospitalised, they...

Ficci calls for measures to prevent spread of Coronavirus in India

Industry body Ficci on Monday called for measures to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus in India, even as two more cases -- one in Delhi and another in Telangana -- were reported in the country. It suggested adoption of infection cont...

HMSI sales down 22 pc in February

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India HMSI on Monday reported a 21.56 per cent decline in total sales at 3,42,007 units in February. The company had sold 4,36,041 units in the same month last year, HMSI said in a statement.Domestic sales durin...

Mumbai: 10-year-old boy killed in dumper mishap

A 10-year-old boy was killed in a dumper accident in Wadala area of the metropolis after which the driver was arrested, police said on Monday. The incident happened on Sunday on Chembur-Wadala Link Road, an official said.Manish Guada was ri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020