Dodgers' Bellinger scratched with discomfort in side

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 00:20 IST
  • Created: 03-03-2020 00:20 IST
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger is dealing with discomfort in his side. While the injury prevented Bellinger from playing in Monday's spring training game against the Cincinnati Reds, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that he was not overly concerned.

"He's fine," Roberts said of the reigning National League Most Valuable Player. "He felt a little something on his body when he was doing his early work. He wants to play, but we just feel if we give him today and the off-day tomorrow, he'll be back in there Wednesday." Roberts said Bellinger's injury was not related to his participation in Albert Pujols' charity golf event on Sunday.

Bellinger, 24, followed up winning the NL Rookie of the Year in 2017 by capturing NL MVP honors in 2019. He batted .305 with a .406 on-base percentage, a .629 slugging percentage, 47 homers and 115 RBIs -- all career highs -- while leading the league with 351 total bases. --Field Level Media

