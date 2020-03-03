Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

BOXING-JOSHUA/PULEV Joshua to fight Pulev at Tottenham stadium on June 20

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will face Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev, the IBF's mandatory challenger, at Tottenham Hotspur's 62,000-seater stadium on June 20, Pulev said on Monday. HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RUGBY

Six Nations games to go ahead despite coronavirus - organisers The remaining games of rugby's Six Nations Championship will go ahead, subject to future government intervention, despite the coronavirus outbreak that has led to the postponement of this Saturday's Ireland v Italy match, organisers said on Monday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/UEFA As Euro 2020 looms, UEFA 'in hands of authorities' over coronavirus

European soccer body UEFA says decisions over whether to cancel matches, including playoffs for the upcoming Euro 2020, due to the coronavirus, will be made by governments and health authorities and not the game's ruling organizations. UPCOMING

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-NZL-IND/ (PIX)

Cricket-New Zealand v India second test The second test between New Zealand and India starts in Christchurch on Feb. 29. Session bulletins, trunk lead and sidebars on merit.

3 Mar CRICKET-T20-WORLDCUP/

Cricket - Women's Twenty20 World Cup Pakistan v Thailand and West Indies v South Africa in Sydney

3 Mar 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT SOCCER

SOCCER-UEFA/ (PIX) (TV) Soccer - UEFA Congress

UEFA holds its 44th ordinary congress in Amsterdam. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin will hold a news conference at the end of the meeting. 3 Mar 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHF-MCI/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds a news conference ahead of his team's FA Cup fifth round match away to Sheffield Wednesday. 3 Mar 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS/DRAW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - UEFA Nations League draw

The draw ceremony takes place for the second edition of UEFA’s newest national-team competition 3 Mar 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

OLYMPICS OLYMPICS-IOC/ (TV)

IOC Executive Board meeting Day one of the IOC's executive board meeting in Lausanne. IOC Spokesperson, Mark Adams will hold a news conference at the end of the day.

3 Mar 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

