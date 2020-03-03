Report: Redskins to franchise tag G Scherff

The Washington Redskins will use the franchise tag on guard Brandon Scherff, according to an ESPN.com report Monday. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Scherff has started 65 games and earned three Pro Bowl selections in five seasons with Washington.

The 28-year-old missed five games in 2019 with elbow and shoulder injuries and missed the last eight games in 2018 with a torn pectoral muscle. Scherff would earn approximately $15 million under the tag.

