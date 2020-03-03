Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rays minor-leaguer Whitley struck in face by foul ball

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 02:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 02:59 IST
Rays minor-leaguer Whitley struck in face by foul ball

Tampa Bay Rays minor league outfielder Garrett Whitley was struck in the face by a foul ball into the dugout during Monday's spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles at Sarasota, Fla. The Rays said Whitley suffered a right facial injury and will undergo further testing.

Whitley was seated inside the third-base dugout when right-handed-hitting Renato Nunez pulled a pitch and sent a scorcher toward Whitley. The ball cleared the grass and struck a dugout step and then slammed into Whitley's face. Whitley was immediately taken away for treatment. Manager Kevin Cash told reporters that Whitley never lost consciousness.

Whitley, who turns 23 on March 13, batted .226 with 10 homers and 40 RBIs for Class A Charlotte last season. He was a first-round draft pick (13th overall) in 2015. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Beach bummer: Half of world's sandy coastlines may vanish this century

Half the worlds sandy beaches may be wiped away by the end of the century due to rising sea levels and other climate change effects, with Australia, Canada, Chile, Mexico, China and the United States among the hardest hit, researchers said ...

Canada tells travelers from Iran to isolate over coronavirus

Canada is telling travelers from Iran to isolate themselves at home for 14 days because of the novel coronavirus, the same direction given to people arriving from Hubei, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, officials said on Monday. Canada...

Delhi Police registers over hundred cases in connection with rumour-mongering in south-east district

Taking action against rumour-mongers in south-east district, Delhi Police on Monday registered 10 cases under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code IPC, and 163 cases under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. Three cases have also been...

U.S.' Mnuchin, Powell to lead G7 finance call on coronavirus response

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors will hold a conference call on Tuesday to discuss measures to deal with the widening coronavirus outbreak and its economic impact, a U.S. Treasury spokeswoman said on Monday. The call, to be l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020