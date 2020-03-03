Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ganguly arrives at BCCI headquarter for meeting with three-member CAC

Board of Control for Cricket in India;s (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday arrived at the cricketing body's headquarter here for a meeting of three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 12:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 12:24 IST
Ganguly arrives at BCCI headquarter for meeting with three-member CAC
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly . Image Credit: ANI

Board of Control for Cricket in India;s (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday arrived at the cricketing body's headquarter here for a meeting of three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). Apart from Ganguly, IPL's chairman Brijesh Patel also reached the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai to meet with the CAC.

The newly-appointed CAC of the BCCI will be meeting for the first time later today. The CAC will finalise their next meeting to shortlist the applicants for the post of two national selectors. The three-member CAC was appointed on January 31, comprising of former India cricketers Madan Lal, RP Singh, and Sulakshana Naik.

"Yes, we are meeting tomorrow," Lal had told ANI. When asked about the chances of candidates interview he said, "As of now it is not clear. Will see what happens in the meeting and will go accordingly." The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking for replacements of outgoing chief selectors MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda.

The BCCI had invited the applications for selectors post on January 18. The eligibility criteria for senior men selectors is that candidates applying for the post should have played at least 7 Test matches or 30 first-class matches or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

SC dismisses plea challenging bail to Swami Chinmayanand in sexual exploitation case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal challenging the Allahabad High Court order granting bail to former union minister Swami Chinmayanand in a sexual exploitation case lodged by a law student. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan a...

BMC invests only Rs 1 cr in Axis Bank from Rs 6,300 cr savings

The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has invested only Rs one crore in fixed deposit with the Axis Bank out of its investments worth Rs 6,300 crore in nine banks in January. Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra ...

Upward-trending Hornets host short-handed Spurs

The Charlotte Hornets showed that they can compete against top teams. Now its a matter of doing so against every team. The next test comes Tuesday night against the visiting San Antonio Spurs.Were trending the right way, Hornets coach James...

Shahrukh, who opened fire on Delhi Police held in UP

Shahrukh, the suspect who opened fire at police personnel during violence in North-East Delhi on Monday, has been arrested, the Uttar Pardesh Police has confirmed. He was apprehended in Uttar Pradesh.On February 24, the police had identifie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020