Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Money, money, money: what's at stake if Olympics fall victim to coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 12:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 12:32 IST
FACTBOX-Money, money, money: what's at stake if Olympics fall victim to coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Concerns are swirling that Japan's dream of hosting the Tokyo 2020 Olympics could be a fatality of the spread of the new coronavirus, jolting organizers, sponsors, and media firms who have spent billions of dollars in the run-up to the event. International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said late last month that the IOC was "fully committed" to holding the July 24-Aug. 9 Games on schedule and a senior Japanese official told Reuters there was no "Plan B".

Below are the financial and economic factors at risk.

OLYMPIC COSTS

Organizers said in December the Games were expected to cost some 1.35 trillion yen ($12.35 billion), but that figure did not include an estimated three billion yen for moving the marathon and walking events from Tokyo to the northern city of Sapporo to avoid the summer heat. Tokyo 2020's budget is split between the organizing committee and local and national governments; the IOC contributed more than $800 million.

Organizers say the national government will have paid some 150 billion yen – mainly for funding a new National Stadium. Japan's Board of Audit, however, put government spending between the bid in 2013 and 2018 at 1.06 trillion yen ($9.81 billion), discrepancy organizers attributed to differences in the definition of "Games-related" spending.

SPONSORS

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics have generated record domestic sponsorship revenues of more than $3 billion.

That does not include partnerships with Japanese companies Toyota, Bridgestone and Panasonic, and others such as South Korea's Samsung, who through a TOP sponsors program, have separate deals with the IOC worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

INSURANCE

Global insurers face a hefty bill if the coronavirus forces the cancellation of the Games, with estimates of the cost of insuring the showpiece running into billions of dollars. The IOC takes out about $800 million of protection for each Summer Games, which covers most of the roughly $1 billion investment it makes in each host city. Insurance sources estimated it would pay a premium of about 2-3%, giving a bill of up to $24 million to ensure the Tokyo event.

Analysts with the financial services firm Jefferies estimate the insured cost of the 2020 Olympics at $2 billion, including TV rights and sponsorship, plus $600 million for hospitality.

MEDIA

NBCUniversal in December announced it had already sold more than $1 billion in advertising commitments in its planned U.S. broadcasts of the Games and was on track to surpass $1.2 billion, Variety reported. The company's parent, Comcast, agreed to pay $4.38 billion for U.S. media rights to four Olympics from 2014 to 2020, Variety said. Discovery Communications, the parent of television channel Eurosport, has agreed to pay 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) to screen the Olympics from 2018 to 2024 across Europe.

During a recent call with investors, Gunnar Wiedenfels, Discovery's chief financial officer, suggested a canceled Olympics was "not going to have any adverse impact on our financials", Variety reported, adding executives said the company had insurance to safeguard its investment.

HIT TO JAPAN'S ECONOMY

Most of the domestic spending on the Olympics has been done, so a cancellation would have minimal impact in that regard, economists said. A Bank of Japan study in 2016 estimated Games-related spending would peak at 0.6% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018 and be less than 0.2% of GDP in 2020, research consultancy Capital Economics noted.

Tourism, a major contributor to recent Japanese growth, could take a hit, although economists said the greater threat was from the coronavirus spread itself. Last year, Japan hosted 31.9 million foreign visitors, who spent nearly 4.81 trillion yen ($43.1 billion).

Nomura Securities had forecast consumption of 240 billion yen from event-related tourism in 2020, which it said would evaporate if the Olympics were canceled. Citigroup Global Markets Japan economist Kiichi Murashima said a loss of events-related tourism alone would chip 0.2 percentage points off GDP growth in the July-September quarter against the previous quarter.

But he said the chilling impact of the virus on an already struggling Japanese economy, and on global growth, if the spread did not peak, meant Japan's GDP could show zero or even negative growth in the July-September quarter. A failure to contain the global spread of the virus, would scupper a scenario that sees Japan's economy posting a V-shaped recovery after two-quarters of negative growth through March, said Jesper Koll, a senior adviser at U.S. asset manager WisdomTree.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

SC dismisses plea challenging bail to Swami Chinmayanand in sexual exploitation case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal challenging the Allahabad High Court order granting bail to former union minister Swami Chinmayanand in a sexual exploitation case lodged by a law student. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan a...

BMC invests only Rs 1 cr in Axis Bank from Rs 6,300 cr savings

The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has invested only Rs one crore in fixed deposit with the Axis Bank out of its investments worth Rs 6,300 crore in nine banks in January. Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra ...

Upward-trending Hornets host short-handed Spurs

The Charlotte Hornets showed that they can compete against top teams. Now its a matter of doing so against every team. The next test comes Tuesday night against the visiting San Antonio Spurs.Were trending the right way, Hornets coach James...

Shahrukh, who opened fire on Delhi Police held in UP

Shahrukh, the suspect who opened fire at police personnel during violence in North-East Delhi on Monday, has been arrested, the Uttar Pardesh Police has confirmed. He was apprehended in Uttar Pradesh.On February 24, the police had identifie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020