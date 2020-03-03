Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Factbox: Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events hit by the outbreak of the new coronavirus: ATHLETICS MLB notebook: Ex-Astro Giles would return World Series ring

Relief pitcher Ken Giles is prepared to return his World Series ring from the 2017 season with the Astros, saying he wasn't aware of the sign-stealing plot while with Houston. "It crushed me to learn about the stuff that went on when I was there," Giles, now a member of the Toronto Blue Jays, told the Toronto Sun. "I had no idea. I had no clue whatsoever. I was blindsided by the commissioner's report. Up until then, I honestly didn't believe it. Just crazy." Factbox - Money, money, money: what's at stake if Olympics fall victim to coronavirus

Concerns are swirling that Japan's dream of hosting the Tokyo 2020 Olympics could be a fatality of the spread of the new coronavirus, jolting organizers, sponsors, and media firms who have spent billions of dollars in the run-up to the event. International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said late last month that the IOC was "fully committed" to holding the July 24-Aug. 9 Games on schedule, and a senior Japanese official told Reuters there was no "Plan B". Spring training roundup: Price drops Dodgers debut

David Price took the loss Monday in his Dodgers spring debut as Los Angeles fell 6-2 to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday in Goodyear, Ariz. Price struck out three but surrendered two runs on three hits and two walks in 1 1/3 innings. He was acquired earlier this month in a trade that also sent outfielder Mookie Betts to the Dodgers. WTA roundup: Another first-round loss for Venus

Venus Williams remained winless for 2020 with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 loss to Slovakian qualifier Anna Karolina Schmiedlova on Monday in the first round of the Abierto GNP Seguros in Monterrey, Mexico. Williams, 39, lost to Coco Gauff in the first round of the Australian Open last month, and she fell to Slovenia's Kaja Juvan last week in Acapulco, Mexico. Sheriff ordered destruction of Bryant crash-scene photos

The Los Angeles County sheriff acknowledged Monday that he ordered eight deputies to delete graphic photos of the site of the helicopter crash that killed former Lakers star Kobe Bryant and eight others. Sheriff Alex Villanueva told NBC News that he was concerned the photos would get shared and gain public distribution. NBA roundup: Heat improve to 2-0 vs. Bucks

The host Miami Heat held reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to 13 points and became the first team to beat the Milwaukee Bucks twice this season, winning 105-89 on Monday night. Miami is 2-0 against Milwaukee, which has the best record in the NBA at 52-9. NBA: No high-fives with fans, only fist-bumps, players told as virus precaution

NBA players should fist-bump with fans instead of high-fiving them and avoid taking items to autograph, the league told teams in a memo listing short-term recommendations to limit the spread of the coronavirus. "The coronavirus remains a situation with the potential to change rapidly," the league told its 30 teams in the memo obtained by Reuters and first reported on by ESPN. WTA cancels Kunming Open due to coronavirus outbreak

The women's Kunming Open tennis tournament scheduled to begin in April in China's Anning city has been cancel led due to the coronavirus outbreak, the WTA Tour said on Tuesday. The April 27-May 3 claycourt event, which features 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams, is the second 125K series tournament to be cancel led because of the virus after the Xi'an Open which was also scheduled for April. NFL notebook: Cowboys to reportedly use exclusive tag on Prescott

Dak Prescott will receive the exclusive franchise tag as the Dallas Cowboys continue to push for a long-term deal. According to multiple reports, the Cowboys are focused on signing Prescott to a multi-year contract. The exclusive franchise tag prevents players from negotiating with other teams, effectively ending all aspects of free agency outside of the player's current team.

