ICC Test rankings: Jasprit Bumrah rises four spots to attain seventh place

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday moved to the seventh spot in the latest ICC Test bowler rankings. Bumrah managed to take five wickets in the second Test against New Zealand, and as a result, he jumped four slots to take the seventh position in the bowler rankings.

New Zealand pacers Tim Southee and Trent Boult were in remarkable form in the series against India. As a result, both pacers have moved up the rankings to take the fourth and ninth spot respectively. Southee moved up two slots while Boult saw a rise of four slots.

In the series against India, Southee and Boult took 14 and 11 wickets respectively. Australia's Pat Cummins has retained his top spot while New Zealand's Neil Wagner is on the second place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

