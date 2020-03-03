Left Menu
Hockey India announces list of nominations for 3rd edition of Annual Awards

Hockey India on Tuesday announced the list of nominations for the third edition of its Annual Awards, which will be held on March 8 in New Delhi.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 03-03-2020 19:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 19:51 IST
Hockey India logo . Image Credit: ANI

Hockey India on Tuesday announced the list of nominations for the third edition of its Annual Awards, which will be held on March 8 in New Delhi. These awards are given in recognition of excellence in performance for the year 2019 and overall contribution to the game of hockey.

The Hockey India Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award carries a cash prize of INR 30 Lakhs and a trophy whereas, the Hockey India Dhruv Batra Player of the Year awards in each Men and Women category carries a cash prize of INR 25 lakhs along with a trophy. The nominees for the Hockey India Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award 2019 will be announced during the event. On the other hand, Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh and Surender Kumar have been nominated for the Hockey India Dhruv Batra Player of the Year (Male) 2019.

In women's category, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Rani Rampal and Savita have been nominated. The Hockey India Jugraj Singh Upcoming Player of the Year (Men) and Hockey India Asunta Lakra Upcoming Player of the Year (Women) awards that are given to promising Under-21 players carry cash prize of INR 10 lakhs each and trophies. Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Mandeep Mor and Vivek Sagar Prasad have been nominated in men's category while Lalremsiami, Salima Tete and Sharmila Devi have been nominated in the women's category.

For the Hockey India Dhanraj Pillay Forward of the Year 2019 award, which carries the prize money of INR 5 Lakhs and a trophy, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Navneet Kaur and Rani Rampal have been nominated. The nominees for the Hockey India President's Award for Outstanding Achievement 2019 which carries cash prize of INR 5 Lakhs and a trophy, will also be announced during the function. (ANI)

