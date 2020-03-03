Left Menu
Development News Edition

New selection panel to choose squad for South Africa series, confirms Ganguly

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday confirmed that new selection panel will pick the squad for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 21:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 21:33 IST
New selection panel to choose squad for South Africa series, confirms Ganguly
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly . Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday confirmed that new selection panel will pick the squad for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa. India are scheduled to host South Africa for a three-match ODI series, starting from March 12.

Ganguly also stated that the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will conduct interviews tomorrow to fill the posts of two national selectors. "The interviews will be conducted tomorrow," Ganguly told ANI.

A meeting of the newly-appointed three CAC members was conducted today at the BCCI headquarters. Ganguly, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and Indian Premier League's (IPL) chairman Brijesh Patel were also present during the meeting. The three-member CAC was appointed on January 31, comprising of former India cricketers Madan Lal, RP Singh, and Sulakshana Naik.

BCCI is looking for replacements of outgoing chief selectors MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda. The cricket governing body had invited the applications for selectors post on January 18. The eligibility criteria for senior men selectors is that candidates applying for the post should have played at least 7 Test matches or 30 first-class matches or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Parliamentary panel suggests lower GST rate for auto sector

A parliamentary panel on Tuesday suggested lower GST rate for the automobile segment at least till the revival of the sector, and uniform road tax across all states against the backdrop of negative growth in the automobile production since ...

Don''t give "vague" replies on Muslim quota: Fadnavis to Uddhav

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should not give vague replies on the 5 per cent Muslim quota issue and declare with courage that his government will not bring law granting reservation...

Last Congo Ebola patient discharged with end of outbreak in sight

The last patient being treated for Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo was discharged on Tuesday, the World Health Organization WHO said, bringing the 19-month-old outbreak closer than ever to an end.The patients release from hospital in ...

Man arrested for raping 8-year-old daughter in Maharashtra

A man from Solapur district in Maharashtra was arrested for allegedly raping his 8-year-old daughter for two years. The man was arrested on the night of March 2.According to Madha Police station, a case was registered based on a complaint f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020