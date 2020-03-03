Left Menu
Reuters Sports News Summary

  • Updated: 03-03-2020 22:30 IST
  • Created: 03-03-2020 22:30 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Olympics: Tokyo 2020 wheelchair rugby test event canceled over coronavirus

This month's wheelchair rugby test event has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, Tokyo 2020 organizers said on Tuesday. The event, which had been scheduled for March 12-15, is the latest sporting event to be canceled in Japan as concerns mount over Tokyo's ability to host the 2020 Olympics scheduled to begin in July. Olympics: Tokyo torchlighting ceremony hit by coronavirus measures

Crowds will be smaller and receptions have been scrapped at the Tokyo 2020 torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia, Greece next week as the Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC) introduced measures to protect against the coronavirus, it said on Tuesday. The torch lighting in Olympia, which marks the start of a relay that will end with the opening ceremony on July 24 in Tokyo, will be held at the site of the ancient Olympic Games on March 12. IOC stands firm on Tokyo Games despite coronavirus concerns

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday gave further unequivocal backing to this summer's Tokyo Olympics, urging athletes to prepare "full steam" despite the coronavirus threat. "We are preparing for a successful Olympic Games, Tokyo 2020," IOC head Thomas Bach said at an executive board meeting to discuss the July 24-Aug. 9 sporting extravaganza. Factbox - Money, money, money: what's at stake if Olympics fall victim to coronavirus

Concerns are swirling that Japan's dream of hosting the Tokyo 2020 Olympics could be a fatality of the spread of the new coronavirus, jolting organizers, sponsors, and media firms who have spent billions of dollars in the run-up to the event. International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said late last month that the IOC was "fully committed" to holding the July 24-Aug. 9 Games on schedule, and a senior Japanese official told Reuters there was no "Plan B". Spring training roundup: Price drops Dodgers debut

David Price took the loss Monday in his Dodgers spring debut as Los Angeles fell 6-2 to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday in Goodyear, Ariz. Price struck out three but surrendered two runs on three hits and two walks in 1 1/3 innings. He was acquired earlier this month in a trade that also sent outfielder Mookie Betts to the Dodgers. WTA roundup: Another first-round loss for Venus

Venus Williams remained winless for 2020 with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 loss to Slovakian qualifier Anna Karolina Schmiedlova on Monday in the first round of the Abierto GNP Seguros in Monterrey, Mexico. Williams, 39, lost to Coco Gauff in the first round of the Australian Open last month, and she fell to Slovenia's Kaja Juvan last week in Acapulco, Mexico. Sheriff ordered destruction of Bryant crash-scene photos

The Los Angeles County sheriff acknowledged Monday that he ordered eight deputies to delete graphic photos of the site of the helicopter crash that killed former Lakers star Kobe Bryant and eight others. Sheriff Alex Villanueva told NBC News that he was concerned the photos would get shared and gain public distribution. Japan's contract allows postponing of Games to end of year: minister

Tokyo's Olympic 2020 contract allows it to postpone the Games until the end of the year, Japan's Olympics minister said on Tuesday, amid concern the coronavirus could disrupt the event. "The contract calls for the Games to be held within 2020. That could be interpreted as allowing a postponement," Seiko Hashimoto said in response to a lawmaker's question in parliament. NBA roundup: Heat improve to 2-0 vs. Bucks

The host Miami Heat held reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to 13 points and became the first team to beat the Milwaukee Bucks twice this season, winning 105-89 on Monday night. Miami is 2-0 against Milwaukee, which has the best record in the NBA at 52-9. Report: Chargers parting ways with WR Benjamin

The Los Angeles Chargers are parting ways with veteran wide receiver Travis Benjamin, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. After four seasons with the Chargers and four with the Cleveland Browns, the 30-year-old Benjamin will become a free agent when the league year begins on March 18.

