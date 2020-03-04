Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Grand jury convened in death of Angels' Skaggs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 00:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 00:30 IST
Report: Grand jury convened in death of Angels' Skaggs

A grand jury has convened in Texas to hear evidence in the death of Tyler Skaggs, a proceeding that could lead to the filing of criminal charges, the Los Angeles Times reported. Skaggs was 27 and a pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels when he died on July 1 in his hotel room in Southlake, Texas. The Angels were in town to play the Texas Rangers, and an autopsy later showed he died of aspiration and had a combination of oxycodone, fentanyl and alcohol in his system.

The Times reported last fall that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration had interviewed at least six of Skaggs' teammates. Additionally, a former Angels employee told authorities he gave Skaggs half of the six oxycodone pills he had obtained illegally, ESPN reported in October. That employee was Eric Kay, who was the Angels' director of communications when Skaggs died.

The Times, citing anonymous sources, said that as of Monday, neither Kay nor any of Skaggs' teammates had been called to appear before the grand jury. Laurie Levenson, a former federal prosecutor and Loyola Law School professor, told the Times that convening a grand jury was a "significant" step in the case.

"It means there's at least some concern about how widespread this incident might be by those who provided drugs, were involved in the activities, knew about them, may have made misrepresentations, whatever the connection might be," she said. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

Infosys joins IBM’s new public cloud ecosystem

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

One Turkish soldier killed in Syria's Idlib -defence minister/NTV

One Turkish soldier has been killed in an attack in northwest Syrias Idlib province, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted by broadcaster NTV as telling reporters on Tuesday.It said he was speaking after a closed session of parlia...

Cycling-Team Ineos sporting director Nicolas Portal dies aged 40

Nicolas Portal, the sporting director at cyclings Team Ineos who guided Chris Froome to four Tour de France titles, has died, his team said in a statement on Tuesday.Frenchman Portal was 40 years old. It is with the greatest sadness that we...

Trump, chief Taliban negotiator speak by phone after accord

The Talibans chief negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund and U.S. President Donald Trump held a 35-minute telephone call on Tuesday, a Taliban spokesman said, in what may be the first direct discussion between a U.S. leader and a senior Taliban ...

Tornadoes devastate Tennessee, killing at least 22 people

Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee as people slept early on Tuesday, shredding at least 140 buildings and killing at least 22 people. Authorities described painstaking efforts to find survivors in piles of rubble and wrecked basements as the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020