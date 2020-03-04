Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Zenga takes over at Cagliari after Maran fired

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 01:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 01:31 IST
Soccer-Zenga takes over at Cagliari after Maran fired

Cagliari fired coach Rolando Maran on Tuesday after an 11-match winless run in Serie A sent them plummeting from fourth to 11th in the table, and named much-travelled former Italy goalkeeper Walter Zenga in his place.

Maran, who had been in charge for a little more than a season and a half, was sacked two days after a 4-3 home defeat against AS Roma and four days after a glowing tribute to his work from club president Tommaso Giulini. The Sardinian club said on its website that it had "revoked Maran's responsibility" for coaching the team. Two of his assistants were also dismissed.

"To them go the most heartfelt thanks for the competence, seriousness and professionalism shown since their first day in Sardinia," it added after the 13th coaching change of the Serie A season. Zenga's appointment at the 19th club of his coaching career was confirmed in another statement several hours later. There seemed ﻿little hint that Maran's job was in danger in an interview given by Giulini to the Nuova Sardegna newspaper on Friday.

"I've had the good fortune to meet a real man who brings with him a great work culture," Giulini said. "Before I took him on, I had a very positive opinion of him. But after seeing him work, my esteem has grown even more." The turning point in Cagliari's season appeared to come on Dec. 16 when they led Lazio 1-0 in a match that could have lifted them within one point of their rivals, who were third at the time.

Instead, Lazio scored twice in stoppage time to snatch a 2-1 victory and Cagliari have not won since. Lazio now lead Serie A on 62 points, 30 ahead of a Cagliari side now closer to the relegation zone, in points terms, than the top four.

Zenga, 59, played for Italy at the 1988 European championship and 1990 World Cup and won one Serie A and two UEFA Cup titles with Inter Milan. His coaching career, which has taken him to the United States, Romania, Turkey, Serbia, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia as well as Italy has been less successful with several spells of less than a year.

His last stint in Serie A was with Crotone in 2017/18 when they were relegated. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by David Goodman and Clare Fallon)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

Infosys joins IBM’s new public cloud ecosystem

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump, U.S. lawmakers near agreement on coronavirus emergency funding

The U.S. Congress and President Donald Trump on Wednesday were coalescing around emergency legislation to battle the spreading coronavirus with as much as 9 billion in new funding that would immediately be available to stem a health crisis....

Capitals host Flyers in Metropolitan showdown

The Philadelphia Flyers are riding a six-game winning streak and have jumped to second place in the Metropolitan Division, just three points behind the Capitals entering Wednesdays clash in Washington. The Capitals 40-19-6, 86 points and Fl...

Blue Jackets RW Bjorkstrand has ankle surgery

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair his injured ankle. The surgery was performed by Dr. Greg Bellisari and Dr. Scott Van Aman in Columbus, Ohio.Bjorkstrand is expected to be sid...

Soccer-Juventus-Milan cup match postponed over coronavirus concerns

The Coppa Italia semi-final second leg match between Juventus and AC Milan in Turin on Wednesday has been postponed indefinitely because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, the ANSA news agency and other Italian media said on Tuesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020