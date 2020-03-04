Soccer-Newcastle edge past dogged West Brom to reach FA Cup quarters

Miguel Almiron struck twice as Newcastle United reached the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2006 with a 3-2 win at second tier West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday.

Sheffield United joined the Magpies in the last eight but needed extra time to see off Reading 2-1. Newcastle's Joelinton headed wide early on for the Magpies, who were supported by a big away following at the Hawthorns, with the Brazilian forward then denied by goalkeeper Jonathan Bond.

Allan Saint-Maximin hit the post before going on a fine individual run to tee up Almiron for the Premier League side's opener after 33 minutes. The Paraguay international grabbed his second on the stroke of halftime before combining again with Saint-Maximin for the third, setting up Valentino Lazaro for his first goal since he arrived on loan from Inter Milan in January.

Kyle Edwards hit the crossbar before Matt Phillips pulled one back for the hosts, and Kenneth Zohore added a second in the final moments as Championship leaders West Brom fought in vain. "When I walked through the door I said a cup run cannot do any harm," said Newcastle boss Steve Bruce.

"As I have said many times (Almiron) has been a breath of fresh air. That little bit of confidence will hopefully do him the world of good." Sheffield United's David McGoldrick scored his first goal of the season when he headed home from Ben Osborn’s cross to put the Blades ahead after two minutes.

Reading equalised from the penalty spot after George Baldock shoved Andy Rinomhota, with George Puscas dispatching the spot kick two minutes before the break. Mark Bowen's team were the better side in the second half but Billy Sharp headed home in the 105th minute after a fine run and cross from Luke Freeman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

