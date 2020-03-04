Left Menu
Reuters Sports News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 04-03-2020 05:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 05:21 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Factbox: Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events hit by the outbreak of the new coronavirus: ATHLETICS NBCUniversal sells record $1.25 billion in Tokyo Olympic ads

Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal said on Tuesday it had sold more than $1.25 billion in national advertising for the Tokyo Olympics, a new record for any broadcaster for the games. Nearly 90% of its ad inventory for the games has been booked, said NBCUniversal, which holds U.S. broadcast rights for the Summer Olympics on July 24 to Aug. 9, in a statement. IOC stands firm on Tokyo Games despite coronavirus concerns

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday gave further unequivocal backing to this summer's Tokyo Olympics, urging athletes to prepare "full steam" despite the coronavirus threat. "We are preparing for a successful Olympic Games, Tokyo 2020," IOC head Thomas Bach said at an executive board meeting to discuss the July 24-Aug. 9 sporting extravaganza. NHL GMs vote to simplify offside rule

NHL general managers voted Tuesday to make a slight tweak to simplify the offside rule, and will make a recommendation to the competition committee. If the competition committee approves the change, the NHL Board of Governors must also vote for it before the change goes into effect possibly as soon as next season. Exclusive: Motor racing - F1 cannot race if a team is denied entry due to virus, says Brawn

Formula One could not hold a world championship race in a country that denies access to any team due to coronavirus restrictions, motorsport managing director Ross Brawn said on Tuesday. Italy, home to the sport's oldest, most glamorous and most successful team Ferrari, is one of the countries most affected by the epidemic with more than 50 deaths and over 2,000 confirmed cases. Woods headlines finalists for Hall of Fame's Class of 2021

Tiger Woods headlined the list of 10 finalists the World Golf Hall of Fame's selection committee will consider for its Class of 2021, the organization announced on Tuesday. With 15 major victories among his 82 PGA Tour wins, Woods easily surpasses the criteria for consideration which require male competitors to have 15 or more victories or at least two wins at the four majors and The Players Championship. Report: Jaguars agree to trade CB Bouye to Broncos

The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to trade cornerback A.J. Bouye to the Denver Broncos for a fourth-round 2020 draft selection, according to multiple reports. The deal can't officially be consummated until the new league year begins on March 18. MLB has no plans yet to postpone games over coronavirus: ESPN

Major League Baseball said its players should avoid taking balls and pens from fans to sign autographs in an effort to protect themselves from the coronavirus, but it has no plans yet to cancel or postpone games, ESPN reported on Tuesday. A memo distributed to hundreds of high-ranking baseball officials also said players should opt against handshakes with fans, a recommendation that echoes advice given earlier this week by the NBA, which told its players to use fist-bumps instead. NCAA forms coronavirus panel, says championships to move forward 'as planned'

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) said on Tuesday that it had established an advisory panel of "leading medical, public health and epidemiology experts" in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The announcement came a little more than two weeks ahead of the NCAA Division I basketball tournament, known as "March Madness", a wildly popular collegiate championship that draws huge interest from sponsors, students and fans. Spike Lee 'done' with Knicks for the season

The New York Knicks' abysmal season took yet another unfortunate turn this week after a purported mix-up at Madison Square Garden led to a public rift with one of the team's most famous and stalwart supporters, director Spike Lee. The Academy Award winner told ESPN's First Take https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/28829234/spike-lee-done-watching-knicks-msg-season on Tuesday that he would not attend another Knicks game at Madison Square Garden this season after an issue with security over the door he used to enter the arena on Monday, saying that the team later tried to "spin" the incident.

