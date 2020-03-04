Celtics' Hayward leaves game with knee injury

Celtics forward Gordon Hayward exited after the first half of Boston's game against the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night due to a right knee contusion. Hayward was ruled out for the remainder of the game at halftime, the Celtics announced.

Hayward appeared to sustain the injury on inadvertent contact with tumbling teammate Daniel Theis under the net with just over two minutes remaining in the first half. He played out the remainder of the second quarter. Hayward, 29, entered the contest averaging 17.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 42 games this season. He missed a month earlier in the season because of a fractured left hand.

The Celtics were already without All-Star forward Jayson Tatum (illness) for the game. Guard Kemba Walker returned for the matchup after missing five consecutive games with a knee injury. --Field Level Media

