Left Menu
Development News Edition

With Duncan coaching for Popovich, Spurs survive Hornets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 08:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 08:44 IST
With Duncan coaching for Popovich, Spurs survive Hornets

The San Antonio Spurs overcame a horrid beginning without their coach and then held on without scoring in the final two minutes of a 104-103 victory over the host Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. With Spurs coach Gregg Popovich missing the game, the Spurs received 21 points from Dejounte Murray to win a night after a home loss to Indiana.

Popovich was absent from the game due to what the team termed as personal business. Assistant coach Tim Duncan, a legendary former player for San Antonio, directed the Spurs. The Spurs led 104-97 with 2:12 to play before the Hornets scored the game's last six points. Charlotte had a possession with a chance to regain the lead, but a turnover with 4.1 seconds left by Terry Rozier dashed that threat.

Bryn Forbes had 15 points, Patty Mills added 13 points, and Derrick White and DeMar DeRozan each had 12 points for San Antonio, which trailed most of the game and shot 11-for-32 on 3-point attempts. The Spurs fought back to go up 77-76 by the end of the third quarter.

Rozier pumped in 20 points, and PJ Washington had 19 for the Hornets. Miles Bridges had 15 points, Cody Martin supplied 13 and twin brother Caleb Martin checked in with 12. The Hornets were bothered by 17 turnovers, losing for the second game in a row to begin a four-game homestand. They weren't able to take full advantage of 15 offensive rebounds.

Charlotte jumped out to a 16-2 lead. The Hornets went on to make 10 of their first 15 shots from the field. By halftime, the Hornets were up 58-49. Each team was 7 of 19 on 3-point attempts at the break.

San Antonio won for the second time in slightly more than a month against Charlotte. The Spurs were without center LaMarcus Aldridge, who missed his fourth game in a row with a sore shoulder. He could be back in action by the end of the week.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Biden boom slows Sanders' march on Super Tuesday

With the dramatic winnowing of the Democratic presidential field, the 14 nominating contests held on Tuesday largely came down to a single question Could former Vice President Joe Biden amass enough delegates to slow Senator Bernie Sanders ...

Depressive symptoms during pregnancy can lower child's immunity: Study

A womans mental health during the stage of pregnancy will have a direct influence on the development of the growing childs immune system, a new study has found. The researchers examined health records of 1,043 mother-infant pairs who are pa...

Biden has strong Super Tuesday showing, Sanders captures biggest prize of California

A resurgent Joe Biden rode a wave of momentum to win at least eight large states on Super Tuesday, but Bernie Sanders won the biggest prize of California to set up a long one-on-one battle for the Democratic presidential nomination. Biden r...

Strome, Blackhawks pound Ducks to win 3rd straight

Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist, and Patrick Kane and Alex Nylander each had a goal and an assist as the host Chicago Blackhawks earned their third straight victory with a 6-2 rout of the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Chicago bro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020