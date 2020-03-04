With Duncan coaching for Popovich, Spurs survive Hornets

The San Antonio Spurs overcame a horrid beginning without their coach and then held on without scoring in the final two minutes of a 104-103 victory over the host Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. With Spurs coach Gregg Popovich missing the game, the Spurs received 21 points from Dejounte Murray to win a night after a home loss to Indiana.

Popovich was absent from the game due to what the team termed as personal business. Assistant coach Tim Duncan, a legendary former player for San Antonio, directed the Spurs. The Spurs led 104-97 with 2:12 to play before the Hornets scored the game's last six points. Charlotte had a possession with a chance to regain the lead, but a turnover with 4.1 seconds left by Terry Rozier dashed that threat.

Bryn Forbes had 15 points, Patty Mills added 13 points, and Derrick White and DeMar DeRozan each had 12 points for San Antonio, which trailed most of the game and shot 11-for-32 on 3-point attempts. The Spurs fought back to go up 77-76 by the end of the third quarter.

Rozier pumped in 20 points, and PJ Washington had 19 for the Hornets. Miles Bridges had 15 points, Cody Martin supplied 13 and twin brother Caleb Martin checked in with 12. The Hornets were bothered by 17 turnovers, losing for the second game in a row to begin a four-game homestand. They weren't able to take full advantage of 15 offensive rebounds.

Charlotte jumped out to a 16-2 lead. The Hornets went on to make 10 of their first 15 shots from the field. By halftime, the Hornets were up 58-49. Each team was 7 of 19 on 3-point attempts at the break.

San Antonio won for the second time in slightly more than a month against Charlotte. The Spurs were without center LaMarcus Aldridge, who missed his fourth game in a row with a sore shoulder. He could be back in action by the end of the week.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.