Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jamieson makes New Zealand ODI squad for Australia

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 09:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 09:33 IST
Jamieson makes New Zealand ODI squad for Australia
Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

New Zealand named rookie paceman Kyle Jamieson on Wednesday in a 15-man squad for the upcoming one-day series against Australia and kept faith with underperforming seamer Tim Southee. Jamieson shone in the recent ODI and Test series sweeps over India, including a five-wicket haul in the second Test against Virat Kohli's men.

"He's had a great start to his international career and will be a real asset for us in Australia," coach Gary Stead said. Southee retained his spot despite struggling for wickets in the one-day format, in contrast to his strong Test form.

The Black Caps' bowling attack has been bolstered by the return of Trent Boult, Matt Henry, and Lockie Ferguson, who all missed the ODI series against India with the injury. New Zealand has not won an ODI series in Australia in 14 attempts and Stead said they would need all their experience to threaten the hosts.

"Playing Australia in Australia is one of the great challenges in world cricket," he said. "We know they'll severely test us in all areas of the game." The three-match series begins in Sydney on March 13.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

At a glance: Super Tuesday states and delegate counts

Former Vice President Joe Biden was projected to win at least eight large states on Super Tuesday but his main rival Bernie Sanders was seen picking up four, including California, the biggest prize of the night. With partial results in from...

ANALYSIS-Biden boom slows Sanders' march on Super Tuesday

With the dramatic winnowing of the Democratic presidential field, the 14 nominating contests held on Tuesday largely came down to a single question Could former Vice President Joe Biden amass enough delegates to slow Senator Bernie Sanders ...

Depressive symptoms during pregnancy can lower child's immunity: Study

A womans mental health during the stage of pregnancy will have a direct influence on the development of the growing childs immune system, a new study has found. The researchers examined health records of 1,043 mother-infant pairs who are pa...

Biden has strong Super Tuesday showing, Sanders captures biggest prize of California

A resurgent Joe Biden rode a wave of momentum to win at least eight large states on Super Tuesday, but Bernie Sanders won the biggest prize of California to set up a long one-on-one battle for the Democratic presidential nomination. Biden r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020