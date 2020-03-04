Left Menu
Isles' Boychuk leaves after taking skate to face

  Updated: 04-03-2020 09:37 IST
  Created: 04-03-2020 09:37 IST
New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk left Tuesday's loss to Montreal in the third period after being struck near the eye by an opponent's skate blade. Islanders coach Barry Trotz said he had no update on Boychuk after the game, adding, "It's pretty scary, obviously, around the facial/eye area. He's obviously being evaluated."

Initial reports suggest Boychuk avoided a serious injury to his eye. Broadcaster and former NHL player Colby Cohen tweeted, "I'm told he has a bad cut but his eyesight is okay." NBC Sports Boston reported that it appears Boychuk was cut on the eyelid but not the eyeball.

With about 11 minutes remaining in the game, Boychuk was checking Montreal's Artturi Lehkonen from behind while both were in front of the Islanders' goal crease, and Lehkonen fell forward. As Lehkonen fell, his right skate came up behind him, and the heel of the skate blade hit the face of Boychuk, who was bent over slightly. Boychuk immediately fell to the ice and clutched at his face in obvious pain. After a moment, he quickly got up, skated off the ice and headed straight to the locker room with medical staffers.

"My skate hit him in the face," Lehkonen told reporters afterward. "I really hope it didn't hit him in the eye or anything like that. But it was scary for sure. I felt it right away, that it hit somewhere high. So I just turned around, and I didn't know really what to do. "It's a scary situation," captain Anders Lee said. "You hate to see that happen. It happens quick, skate up in the face. We'll go check on him here. That's where all our minds are right now, that's for sure."

Boychuk, 36, has two goals and nine assists in 64 games this season. A 13-year NHL veteran, Boychuk has spent the last six years with the Islanders after playing the previous six with the Boston Bruins. He has 54 goals and 152 assists in 724 career games.

--Field Level Media

