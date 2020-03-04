Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE announces six more virus cases linked to abandoned cycle tour

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 09:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 09:46 IST
UAE announces six more virus cases linked to abandoned cycle tour

Dubai, Mar 4 (AFP) The United Arab Emirates announced six more coronavirus cases linked to an abandoned cycling event, saying that two Russians, two Italians, one German and a Colombian had been infected. The UAE Tour was abandoned last Thursday after two Italian staff members with one of the teams tested positive for the disease.

The cyclists, team staff and some media were put under lockdown at hotels in Abu Dhabi where they underwent screening, with most cleared to leave over the past few days. However, four of the 20 teams remained in quarantine -- French cycling teams Cofidis and Groupama-FDJ, together with the UAE Team and Russian outfit Gazprom.

The official news agency WAM cited the health ministry as confirming the six new cases, which brings the total reported in the UAE to 27. "The patients were connected to the two previously announced cases associated with the cycling event, the UAE Tour," it said.

The French cycling teams had described their continued quarantine as confusing after other competitors were allowed home. "All individuals within the two quarantined hotels that had no direct contact with athletes and their administrative teams were examined, and... those that tested negative for the coronavirus were allowed to leave the hotel premises," the health ministry said.

Individuals currently quarantined will be "re-examined and tested for the virus to ensure their utmost safety," it said, adding that all buildings and vehicles would be disinfected and sterilised. WAM also said that the UAE education ministry had decided to suspend schools and other educational institutions for four weeks from Sunday as part of measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

The UAE had already suspended nursery school classes and limited activities at other schools. AFP PDS PDS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

At a glance: Super Tuesday states and delegate counts

Former Vice President Joe Biden was projected to win at least eight large states on Super Tuesday but his main rival Bernie Sanders was seen picking up four, including California, the biggest prize of the night. With partial results in from...

ANALYSIS-Biden boom slows Sanders' march on Super Tuesday

With the dramatic winnowing of the Democratic presidential field, the 14 nominating contests held on Tuesday largely came down to a single question Could former Vice President Joe Biden amass enough delegates to slow Senator Bernie Sanders ...

Depressive symptoms during pregnancy can lower child's immunity: Study

A womans mental health during the stage of pregnancy will have a direct influence on the development of the growing childs immune system, a new study has found. The researchers examined health records of 1,043 mother-infant pairs who are pa...

Biden has strong Super Tuesday showing, Sanders captures biggest prize of California

A resurgent Joe Biden rode a wave of momentum to win at least eight large states on Super Tuesday, but Bernie Sanders won the biggest prize of California to set up a long one-on-one battle for the Democratic presidential nomination. Biden r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020