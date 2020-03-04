Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. MLB notebook: Brewers, Yelich reportedly near seven-year extension

The Milwaukee Brewers are close to signing star outfielder Christian Yelich to a contract extension worth more than $200 million, according to a report by The Athletic on Tuesday. The extension is likely to be for seven years, per to the report, with an announcement expected to be made on Friday in Maryvale, Ariz., at the Brewers' spring training facility. Team by team prospects for the Formula One season

Team by team prospects for the 2020 Formula One season that starts in Australia on March 15. - - - - NFL notebook: Broncos acquire CB Bouye from Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to trade cornerback A.J. Bouye to the Denver Broncos for a fourth-round 2020 draft selection, according to multiple reports. The deal can't officially be consummated until the new league year begins on March 18. Bouye confirmed he was dealt when he spoke to ESPN's Josina Anderson. He said received calls from Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell and Broncos executive vice president John Elway. Spring training roundup: Cardinals rough up Verlander

Paul Goldschmidt homered off Justin Verlander to help the St. Louis Cardinals post a 6-3 victory over the visiting Houston Astros on Tuesday at Jupiter, Fla. The right-handed Verlander struck out the first two batters in the bottom of the third inning before Goldschmidt smacked a full-count pitch over the fence in left center to give the Cardinals a 3-1 lead. North American leagues prepare for coronavirus chaos

One of the busiest periods on the North American sport calendar could be thrown into disarray with the coronavirus threatening to disrupt a host of major events from the Masters to March Madness. March and April are traditionally exciting and hectic times for sports fans in the United States and Canada but as Major League Baseball's (MLB) Opening Day and National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Hockey League (NHL) playoffs approach, the coronavirus outbreak is slowly casting a cloud over the fun. Japan still preparing for Olympics as planned - Suga

Japan is preparing to host the Tokyo Summer Olympics as planned, the government's top spokesman said on Wednesday, amid speculation the Games could be postponed because of the coronavirus threat. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga made the comment at a regular news conference. Schwarzenegger's multi-sport event in Ohio bars fans over coronavirus

This week's Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio, will carry on with 22,000 athletes but spectators have been barred from all but one event due to concerns over the potential spread of the coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday. The March 5-8 multi-sport festival, established by and named after world-renowned bodybuilder, actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, attracts athletes from 80 nations competing in over 80 events. WTA roundup: Mladenovic rallies to survive in Lyon

Second-seeded Kristina Mladenovic rallied from a difficult start to down Chloe Paquet 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 in an all-French battle Tuesday during the opening round of the Open 6ème Sens in Lyon, France. Mladenovic, who had 14 double faults, failed to win a game on her own serve in the opening set, but she settled in from there. She cruised through the second set without being broken, then broke Paquet's serve four times in the third set, including to clinch the match after Mladenovic failed to serve out at 5-3. Hamilton has Schumacher's biggest records in sight

Formula One starts a new season in Australia next week with Lewis Hamilton chasing records that some once thought would last a lifetime. The 91 wins and seven titles of retired Ferrari great Michael Schumacher are firmly in the 35-year-old Mercedes driver's sights now. Basketball Africa League postpones inaugural season due to coronavirus

The first season of the NBA's Basketball Africa League, which was scheduled to tip off Friday in Dakar, Senegal, has been postponed due to concerns about the coronavirus, the league announced on Tuesday. "Following the recommendation of the Senegalese government regarding the escalating health concerns related to the coronavirus, the BAL's inaugural season will be postponed," league president Amadou Gallo Fall said.

