Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raptors erase 17-point deficit, down Suns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 10:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 10:29 IST
Raptors erase 17-point deficit, down Suns
Image Credit: Pixabay

Pascal Siakam scored 33 points, and the visiting Toronto Raptors rallied past the Phoenix Suns 123-114 on Tuesday night to end a three-game losing streak. Kyle Lowry added 28 points for the Raptors, who have won six straight meetings with the Suns.

Norman Powell had 26 points for Toronto, Chris Boucher amassed 19 points and a career-best 15 rebounds off the bench, and OG Anunoby contributed 11 points and nine rebounds before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. Devin Booker scored 22 points and had 10 assists for the Suns, who have lost four straight. Cameron Johnson added 21 points, Ricky Rubio had 16 points and 10 assists, and Deandre Ayton had 13 points and 14 rebounds. Dario Saric scored 16 points, Mikal Bridges had 12 points, and Jevon Carter scored 11.

The Raptors trailed by 17 points during the second quarter and were behind by seven at halftime before taking a one-point lead into the fourth quarter. The Suns took a six-point lead on Carter's layup with 7:59 left in the fourth. The Raptors answered with an 11-2 run to lead by three.

Toronto's lead was six points when Lowry made two free throws with 4:25 remaining. Rubio cut the gap to one with two free throws with 2:22 left, but Boucher's 3-pointer got the lead to four, and Toronto pulled away. Lowry left the game with 1:23 left in the first quarter after taking the elbow of teammate Terence Davis in the left eye on a play beneath the defensive basket. Lowry returned to action during the second quarter.

The Suns led 39-30 after the first quarter. Phoenix opened a 50-33 lead on Johnson's 3-pointer with 9:08 remaining in the second quarter. The Raptors pulled within six points on Siakam's layup with 4:01 to play in the first half. Phoenix led 68-61 at halftime.

Boucher's block on Booker resulted in a dunk by Siakam that gave the Raptors a one-point lead with 6:49 to play in the third quarter. Siakam's 3-pointer increased the advantage to five with 3:10 left. Toronto led 87-86 after three quarters. The Raptors were without Marc Gasol (hamstring), Serge Ibaka (knee) and Fred VanVleet (shoulder).

Phoenix was without Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines have been suspending flights or modifying services in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Below are details in alphabetical orderAIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL FLIGHTS TO MAINLAND CHINA American Airlines has extended the suspe...

UPDATE 3-S.Korean president declares war on coronavirus as sect leader tests negative

South Koreas president declared war on the coronavirus on Tuesday, ordering additional hospital beds and more face masks to be made available as the number of cases rose by 974 in the worst epidemic of any nation outside China. President Mo...

Cong slams BJP govt in Gujarat over infant deaths

The Congress on Wednesday held the BJP government in Gujarat responsible for the death of over 15,000 infants during treatment at newborn care units across the state in the last two years. Responding to a set of questions raised by Congress...

NCLAT sets aside pleas of auditors Deloitte Hanskin and KPMG arm BSR & Associates challenging their impleadments in IL&FS probe by NCLT.

NCLAT sets aside pleas of auditors Deloitte Hanskin and KPMG arm BSR Associates challenging their impleadments in ILFS probe by NCLT....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020