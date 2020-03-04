Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Clijsters keen to improve after Monterrey exit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 11:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 11:03 IST
Tennis-Clijsters keen to improve after Monterrey exit
Image Credit: Flickr

Former world number one Kim Clijsters said she was looking forward to getting more matches under her belt and improving, after losing 6-3 7-5 to Briton Johanna Konta in the opening round of the Monterrey Open on Tuesday evening. The four-times Grand Slam champion, who was playing in only her second match since retiring from the sport at the 2012 U.S. Open, showed glimpses of her superb ball-striking ability but could not stop Konta from sealing her first win of the year.

Clijsters, 36, had lost to Spain's Garbine Muguruza in her first match since returning to the WTA Tour at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships last month. "I felt some things were better," Clijsters told reporters. "Some things still need a lot of improvement. That's why it's good to play matches.

"I've been through different generations and played many players throughout my whole career. I'm still at a stage where I want to focus on what I'm doing and how I'm feeling, and also start reading my opponents. "It's a process that I have to trust and keep working hard to improve in every match I play. I'd like to take big steps but I have to focus on small steps and improving day by day."

The Belgian first retired from tennis in 2007, taking a break to have the first of her three children, but came back within 24 months to claim three of her four Grand Slams and return to the top of the rankings in 2011. "Her ability to do things with the ball is what made her a multiple Grand Slam champion. It's why she was able to come back and play... at a level like this," Konta said.

"That's not exactly an everyday thing, that's for sure."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Youth's body found hanging from tree in Muzaffarnagar, murder angle being probed

The body of a 25-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in what is suspected to be a case of murder in a village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. Arvind Kumars body was found in Sisoli village under Bhorakala pol...

Lehner, Golden Knights shut out Devils

Robin Lehner notched his first shutout of the season, and William Karlsson and Max Pacioretty each had a goal and an assist to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night in Las Vegas. Ryan Rea...

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines have been suspending flights or modifying services in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Below are details in alphabetical orderAIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL FLIGHTS TO MAINLAND CHINA American Airlines has extended the suspe...

UPDATE 3-S.Korean president declares war on coronavirus as sect leader tests negative

South Koreas president declared war on the coronavirus on Tuesday, ordering additional hospital beds and more face masks to be made available as the number of cases rose by 974 in the worst epidemic of any nation outside China. President Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020