Warriors overtake Nuggets for rare road win

Andrew Wiggins had 22 points and 10 assists as the visiting Golden State Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets 116-110 on Tuesday night. Eric Paschall also scored 22, with Marquese Chriss scoring 16 points, Mychal Mulder and Jordan Poole had 15 apiece, and Dragan Bender added 14 for Golden State, which outscored Denver 67-36 to end the game to get just its seventh road win of the season.

Denver's Paul Millsap had 18 points and nine rebounds in his return to the lineup after sitting out one game due to an ankle injury. Will Barton also had 18 points. Nikola Jokic finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Mason Plumlee added 16 points off the bench, and Jamal Murray finished with 14 for Denver, which was outscored 54-9 from behind the 3-point arc.

The Nuggets scored the first six points of the third quarter to take a 15-point lead, and Barton's 3-pointer made it 77-65 with 5:08 left in the period. However, the Warriors rallied to stun the home crowd. Juan Toscano-Anderson's dunk started a 12-2 run that Poole capped with a 3-pointer at the horn to give Golden State an 82-81 lead heading into the fourth.

The Warriors continued to surge, extending their run to 19-4, and they led 89-83 after a bucket by Wiggins. Denver got within 91-88 on a layup by Plumlee, but then Golden State took control. Paschall hit a 3-pointer and two field goals, extending the lead to nine and forcing a Nuggets timeout.

Chriss then had a steal and a layup, Paschall scored, and Wiggins hit two free throws in a 16-4 run that put it away. The Warriors scored the first eight points of the game and led for the entire first quarter, but Denver recovered in the second.

Plumlee gave the Nuggets their first lead, 30-28, with a layup off an offensive rebound. The Warriors hit two of their 10 first-half 3-pointers to knot it at 34 early in the quarter and took the lead again, 42-40, on Paschall's jumper. Denver scored the next 10 points and led 58-49 at intermission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.