Kings blow lead then come back to defeat Wizards

  • Reuters
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 11:36 IST
  • Created: 04-03-2020 11:18 IST
Harry Giles III broke a 99-all tie with consecutive baskets, including a dunk, as the Sacramento Kings, after blowing a 27-point halftime lead, came on strong late to beat the visiting Washington Wizards 133-126 on Tuesday night. De'Aaron Fox poured in a team-high 31 points for the Kings, who led by as many as 28 points in the second quarter and then 76-49 at halftime before blowing it all in a third period that included the ejection of Sacramento coach Luke Walton.

Bradley Beal had a game-high 35 points for the Wizards, his franchise-record 19th consecutive game with 25 or more. After the Wizards used a 46-point third-quarter explosion to rally into a 95-all tie, the game was subsequently deadlocked at 97 and 99 before Giles' two big hoops gave the hosts the lead for good.

Sacramento went on to lead by as many as 13 before Washington made one more push, using 2- and 3-point baskets by Beal and a Rui Hachimura free throw to close within 129-123 with still 33.6 to go. But Shabazz Napier misfired on a 3-pointer with 26.1 seconds left that could have cut the deficit in half, and Sacramento closed out the sixth victory in its last seven games at the free throw line.

Walton wasn't around for the entire Wizards comeback. He drew two technical fouls in the third quarter and was ejected just before the midpoint of the period. Seeking a second consecutive win on a three-game homestand, the Kings scored the game's first eight points and appeared well in command before halftime, running up as many as a 28-point lead.

The advantage was still 82-56 before the Wizards stormed back, using a 19-0 flurry to close within seven. Thomas Bryant, Jerome Robinson and Napier buried 3-pointers in the run. A 3-pointer by Davis Bertans got Washington even at 90-all with 2:39 remaining in the period, and when he bombed in another with 33.6 seconds left, the Wizards had a 46-point quarter and a 95-all tie.

But the Kings got the better of the final 12 minutes. Bogdan Bogdanovic had 21 points, Buddy Hield 17, Cory Joseph 14, Giles 13, Alex Len 12 and Harrison Barnes 10 for the Kings, who swept the two-game season series from the Wizards.

Hachimura finished with 20 points, Bertans 18, Ish Smith 13, Bryant 12 and Robinson 10 for the Wizards, who were outshot 56.2 percent to 51.2. -

