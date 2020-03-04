Left Menu
Development News Edition

China defeat India in Fed Cup opening clash

India lost the opening match of the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I against China by 3-0 margin at Dubai on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 12:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 12:33 IST
China defeat India in Fed Cup opening clash
Indian tennis player Ankita Raina. Image Credit: ANI

India lost the opening match of the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I against China by 3-0 margin at Dubai on Tuesday. Playing against the full-strength Chinese team, which comprises of three top-50 players on the WTA rankings, Indian challenge came up short even as India's highest-ranked player Ankita Raina survived two match points but lost to China's top player Qiang Wang 1-6, 6-2, 6-4, eventually.

Raina, world number 160, put up an inspired fight before succumbing to Wang in a battle that lasted two hours and 24 minutes and China took an unassailable lead of 2-0 before the doubles rubber later in the day. In the first rubber, Rutuja Bhosale started the proceedings for team India against Shuai Zhang who ranks 35 in the world. Zhang opened the scoreboard for China with a 6-4, 6-2 win in one hour and 16 minutes.

The 26-year-old Sowjanya Bavisetti debuted for India in the doubles match with Riya Bhatia accompanying her in the match that lasted 50 minutes. China's Shuai Peng and YiFan Xu beat the Indian pair 6-0, 6-1 in the third rubber. India will next play against Uzbekistan, who started off with a 0-3 defeat to Korea.

India is scheduled to play Korea, Chinese Taipei and Indonesia in the remaining competition. In this round-robin competition, the top two sides will advance to the play-offs to be played on April 17-18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland reports first coronavirus case - health minister

Poland has confirmed its first coronavirus infection, Polands Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Wednesday.Szumowski said the sick man is in hospital in Zielona Gora, western Poland, and that his condition is good....

China encourages export of medical suits to meet overseas demand amid virus outbreak

China is encouraging producers of protective suits for medical use to export to meet overseas demand as the coronavirus spreads outside the country, a government official said Wednesday.Cao Xuejun, a senior official at Chinas Ministry of In...

44 kgs cannabis seized in Bengaluru, six drug peddlers nabbed

Six drug peddlers were taken into custody and 44 kgs cannabis seized from their possession here, police said on Wednesday. Four of them, including a woman, are from Andhra Pradesh and the other two from the city, they said CCB arrests 6 ...

Russia suspends export of masks amid coronavirus fears

Russia has suspended the export of surgical masks and medical gear including bandages and one-use chemical protection suits, according to a government resolution published on Wednesday, amid fears over the the spread of the coronavirus,. Ru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020