CAC begins interviews to choose national selectors, Siva first to appear

  PTI
  Mumbai
  Updated: 04-03-2020 12:51 IST
  Created: 04-03-2020 12:51 IST
Former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan was the first one to appear before the Cricket Advisory Committee which is conducting interviews to pick two national selectors here on Wednesday. The CAC had shortlisted five candidates -- Rajesh Chouhan, Harvinder Singh, Venkatesh Prasad, Siva and Sunil Joshi -- to fill the vacancies created by outgoing chief selector MSK Prasad and fellow panel member Gagan Khoda.

The CAC, comprising former India players Madan Lal, Sulakshana Naik and RP Singh, started the process at the BCCI headquarters in South Mumbai this noon. It is expected that the two new selectors would be announced by Wednesday itself. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has made it clear that the new selection panel will pick the squad for the South Africa ODI series that begins in Dharamshala on March 12..

