Japanese national school baseball tournament to be held without spectators -NHK

Japan's national high school baseball tournament will be held without spectators, public broadcaster NHK reported, amid concern about spread of the coronavirus. The same restriction has already been applied to the spring sumo tournament.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Japan topped the 1,000 mark on Wednesday.

