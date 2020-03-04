Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sunil Joshi named selection committee chairman, Harvinder too added to panel

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 17:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 17:32 IST
Sunil Joshi named selection committee chairman, Harvinder too added to panel

Former India spinner Sunil Joshi was on Wednesday named chairman of the national selection panel by the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which also picked ex-pacer Harvinder Singh in the five-member group. The CAC, comprising Madan Lal, R P Singh and Sulakshana Naik, named the two selectors. Joshi replaces MSK Prasad (South Zone), who had an extended run after completing his four-year tenure.

"The committee recommended Mr Sunil Joshi for the role of Chairman of the senior men's selection committee," read a statement from BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. In an unprecedented decision, the BCCI said the CAC will review the panel's performance after one year and "make recommendations" accordingly. Harvinder was chosen from central zone and replaces Gagan Khoda in the panel.

The existing members of the selection panel are Jatain Paranjpe (West), Devang Gandhi (East) and Sarandeep Singh (North). "We have picked the best guys for the job. We picked them (Joshi and Harvinder) because they were clear in their views," Lal told PTI.

Specifically on Joshi, Lal said: "We liked his straight-forward attitude. He is experienced also (having been part of the Bangladesh support staff)". The CAC had shortlisted five candidates for interviews -- Joshi, Harvinder, Venkatesh Prasad, Rajesh Chauhan and L S Sivaramakrishnan -- from a list of 40 applicants. The likes of Ajit Agarkar and Nayan Mongia did not even make the short-list but the former will be back in contention after Paranjpe's term ends in September along with Gandhi and Sarandeep.

Joshi's selection from South Zone and Harvinder getting picked from Central Zone also shows that the Board has stuck with the zonal policy. Their predecessors, Prasad and Khoda, who were appointed back in 2015 and given an extension last November.

The 49-year-old Joshi played 15 Tests and 69 ODIs between 1996 and 2001, taking 41 and 69 wickets respectively. Harvinder, who is 42, represented India in three Tests and 16 ODIs between 1998 and 2001, taking four and 24 scalps respectively.

The playing credentials of the Prasad-led panel were often questioned and this time too, the CAC decided to pick Joshi and Harvinder over more experienced candidates. In the media interaction held after the announcement, Lal said the BCCI office-bearers, including president Sourav Ganguly, gave the CAC a free hand in choosing the candidates. "Ganguly did not even say a word," added Lal..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus has spread to nearly all Iran provinces -president

Novel coronavirus has affected almost all of Irans provinces but the country will get through the outbreak with a minimum number of deaths, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday. This disease is a widespread disease, he said during a c...

Super Tuesday triumph for Biden sets up one-on-one battle against Sanders

A resurgent Joe Biden rolled to victories across the South, Midwest and New England on the biggest day of voting in the U.S. Democratic presidential nomination campaign, setting up a one-on-one battle against Bernie Sanders, who led in Cali...

Bedi not to hold open house, meetings in view of coronavirus

Puducherry, Mar 4 PTI In view of the spread of coronavirus in the country, the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi would not hold open house sessions, meetings of the visitors and public appointments in her office for two weeks. While...

This school is future of India, hate and violence have destroyed it: Rahul Gandhi in gutted school in Brijpuri in riot-hit northeast Delhi.

This school is future of India, hate and violence have destroyed it Rahul Gandhi in gutted school in Brijpuri in riot-hit northeast Delhi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020