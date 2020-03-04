Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan reschedules only ODI at Bangladesh's request

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 21:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 21:55 IST
Pakistan reschedules only ODI at Bangladesh's request

Islamabad, Mar 4 (AP) Pakistan has agreed to reschedule a one-day international against Bangladesh next month to give the visitors more time to prepare for their second test match, which is part of ICC World Test Championship. The one-off ODI in Karachi was originally scheduled for April 3 and will now be played on April 1. The second test is scheduled for April 5-9.

"The PCB is always happy to facilitate wherever it can and will be delighted to host the Bangladesh men's national team for additional days in Karachi," Zahir Khan, the Pakistan Cricket Board's director of international cricket, said in a statement on Wednesday. Last month, Pakistan won the first test at Rawalpindi by an innings and 44 runs.

Pakistan has 140 points to sit fifth in the WTC standings behind India (360), Australia (296), New Zealand (180) and England (146). The top two teams in the nine-team WTC will play the final in England next year. AP BS BS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

For Women's Day Netflix launches 'Because She Watched'

Netflix is celebrating International Womens Day by teaming with UN Women for a new collection of stories Because She Watched narrated by Lana Condor. According to E News, Because She Watched is a special collection of series, documentaries ...

BJP trying to bring down elected govt in MP, such conspiracies blot on democracy: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP of attempting to bring down its government in Madhya Pradesh by poaching MLAs using money and power, and said such conspiracies were a blot on democracy. The opposition party also said it was hopefu...

Durgawati reservoir project to be completed by 2020-21: Bihar

The Durgawati reservoir project will be completed by 2020-21, Bihar water resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha told the state assembly on Wednesday. The project when completed would help in irrigation in Kaimur and Rohtas districts.The found...

Motor racing-Seven F1 teams challenge secret Ferrari settlement

Seven of Formula Ones 10 teams put on a rare show of unity on Wednesday in threatening legal action against a confidential settlement between the governing FIA and Ferrari over the Italian teams 2019 power unit.The teams -- all those not po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020