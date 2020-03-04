Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Verstappen bullish about new Zandvoort circuit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 00:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 22:59 IST
Motor racing-Verstappen bullish about new Zandvoort circuit
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Dutch driver Max Verstappen said he was positively surprised by the new Zandvoort circuit after he tested it out on Wednesday, two months before it hosts the first Dutch Formula One Grand Prix in 35 years.

"I really enjoyed it out there," Verstappen said after he had driven his first laps in a Formula One car, a 2012 Red Bull, on the fully renovated circuit. "It is even better than it was before, it's very exciting, I think a lot of people will like it."

As the youngest Grand Prix winner and first Dutchman ever to triumph, Verstappen has attracted tens of thousands orange-clad fans to races in Belgium and Austria and helped Zandvoort sell out its 300,000 tickets months ago. Hoping to permanently reclaim a place on the Formula One calendar, Zandvoort recently completed a 15 million euros overhaul of its picturesque but outdated circuit in the dunes 25 kilometers west of Amsterdam.

Its most prominent new features are two banked curves, which Verstappen said give the track a unique feel. "In turn three there's a massive banking, that is really cool. When you enter it's quite a blind spot, because you're so low in the car," he said. "So we can do a lot of lines through there.

"The last corner as well is pretty banked. When we enter with the new cars and the DRS open, I think it will be a good challenge and a lot of fun." Known for his spectacular and unorthodox overtaking maneuvers, Verstappen has many Dutch fans dreaming of such moves at Zandvoort, despite its reputation as a track with virtually no chance for drivers to pass each other.

But he is taking a more pragmatic approach. "As a team, we have to target to try and be first, so we don't need to overtake," the 22-year old said.

Although the hopes of his many Dutch fans could lead to extra pressure to excel in his home Grand Prix, Verstappen is not expecting to feel more stress. "The pressure will be the same as in every Grand Prix," he said. "Yes, there will be a lot of people supporting me, but at the end of the day I will always try my very best in every race. So that doesn't change anything in the preparation for this one."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Harsh Vardhan says govt intends to set up coronavirus testing facility for Indians in Iran

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Verstappen bullish about new Zandvoort circuit

Dutch driver Max Verstappen said he was positively surprised by the new Zandvoort circuit after he tested it out on Wednesday, two months before it hosts the first Dutch Formula One Grand Prix in 35 years.I really enjoyed it out there, Vers...

Youth killed on suspicion of being in love with girl

A 17-year-old youth was allegedly killed by a man suspecting that he was in love with his daughter in Maharashtras Gondia district on Wednesday. The police arrested Sevakram Maniram Gurubele, resident of Morwahi village, for allegedly killi...

Coronavirus scare: UP sets up 18-member committee to monitor situation

Lucknow, Mar 4 PTI&#160;The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday set up an 18-member committee led by the health minister to monitor the overall situation in the state amid coronavirus scare. Strict directives were also issued to all the d...

Coronavirus: Goa government sets up more isolation wards

The Goa government has set up ten- bed isolation ward each at three facilities to deal with suspected cases of the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Wednesday. Rane said besides an existing ward at state-run Goa Medi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020