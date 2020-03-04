Women's T20 WC: India to progress in final if semi-final clash gets washed out

India women will advance to the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup if the semi-final clash gets washed out on Thursday. India are scheduled to take on England in the semi-final of the premier tournament. Australia's Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting that there is a possibility of rain in Sydney on the match-day, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, who has won all their four group stage matches, top the Group A and will reach in the final if rain plays spoilsport as there is no reserve day for the semi-finals. Similarly, South Africa, who top the Group B, will cruise into the final if their semi-final clash against Australia gets washed out on Thursday.

However, if it rains during the final of the tournament on Sunday, there is a reserve day for the decider and the teams will compete on Monday. (ANI)

