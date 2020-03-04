Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women's T20 WC: India to progress in final if semi-final clash gets washed out

India women will advance to the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup if the semi-final clash gets washed out on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 23:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 23:28 IST
Women's T20 WC: India to progress in final if semi-final clash gets washed out
India women's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

India women will advance to the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup if the semi-final clash gets washed out on Thursday. India are scheduled to take on England in the semi-final of the premier tournament. Australia's Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting that there is a possibility of rain in Sydney on the match-day, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, who has won all their four group stage matches, top the Group A and will reach in the final if rain plays spoilsport as there is no reserve day for the semi-finals. Similarly, South Africa, who top the Group B, will cruise into the final if their semi-final clash against Australia gets washed out on Thursday.

However, if it rains during the final of the tournament on Sunday, there is a reserve day for the decider and the teams will compete on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Harsh Vardhan says govt intends to set up coronavirus testing facility for Indians in Iran

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Verstappen bullish about new Zandvoort circuit

Dutch driver Max Verstappen said he was positively surprised by the new Zandvoort circuit after he tested it out on Wednesday, two months before it hosts the first Dutch Formula One Grand Prix in 35 years.I really enjoyed it out there, Vers...

Youth killed on suspicion of being in love with girl

A 17-year-old youth was allegedly killed by a man suspecting that he was in love with his daughter in Maharashtras Gondia district on Wednesday. The police arrested Sevakram Maniram Gurubele, resident of Morwahi village, for allegedly killi...

Coronavirus scare: UP sets up 18-member committee to monitor situation

Lucknow, Mar 4 PTI&#160;The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday set up an 18-member committee led by the health minister to monitor the overall situation in the state amid coronavirus scare. Strict directives were also issued to all the d...

Coronavirus: Goa government sets up more isolation wards

The Goa government has set up ten- bed isolation ward each at three facilities to deal with suspected cases of the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Wednesday. Rane said besides an existing ward at state-run Goa Medi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020