Soccer-Frankfurt sink Bremen to reach German Cup semis

  • Updated: 05-03-2020 03:24 IST
  • Created: 05-03-2020 03:24 IST
Soccer-Frankfurt sink Bremen to reach German Cup semis

Eintracht Frankfurt moved into the German Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 victory over Werder Bremen on Wednesday. The hosts led at halftime thanks to Andre Silva's penalty and Daichi Kamada doubled their advantage on the hour.

Frankfurt midfielder Filip Kostic was sent off in the last minute but it was too late to give Bremen hope. Earlier, Bayer Leverkusen beat Union Berlin 3-1.

Holders Bayern Munich, seeking a 20th Cup title, scraped past Schalke 04 on Tuesday while Saarbrucken became the first fourth division side to reach the last four with a penalty shootout win over Fortuna Duesseldorf.

