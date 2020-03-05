Left Menu
Soccer-Aguero sends Man City through, Norwich knock out Spurs

  • Updated: 05-03-2020 04:14 IST
  • Created: 05-03-2020 04:14 IST
Sergio Aguero's second-half goal proved enough for holders Manchester City to beat second-tier Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 and reach the FA Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, but Pep Guardiola's side made hard work of it. It looked like a practice game at times for City, who won the League Cup last weekend, but they failed to convert their overwhelming superiority into goals.

Nicolas Otamendi headed on to the crossbar and Benjamin Mendy thumped a shot against the woodwork, before Aguero made the breakthrough in the 53rd minute courtesy of an unfortunate error by keeper Joe Wildsmith. City's reward was a trip to Newcastle United in the last eight.

Tottenham Hotspur's season continued to unravel as they lost a penalty shootout against the Premier League's bottom club Norwich City, after the tie ended 1-1 after extra time. Jan Vertonghen headed Tottenham into an early lead but a mistake by home keeper Michel Vorm allowed Josip Drmic to bundle in a late leveller for Norwich.

Tottenham failed to score three of their shootout penalties with Tim Krul's save from Gedson Fernandes sending a 9,000-strong away following wild at the other end as their team reached their first FA Cup quarter-final for 28 years. "That's what it's all about, that's why we do all the hard work," said Krul, who also saved one from Tottenham's teenaged substitute Troy Parrott.

"As a little boy you want to save penalties to get your tem through to the next round." Norwich will host Derby County or Manchester United in the quarter-finals and Arsenal will travel to Sheffield United.

Leicester City set up a home last-eight tie against Chelsea after beating Birmingham City 1-0, Ricardo Pereira's late header sealing a tight Midlands derby.

