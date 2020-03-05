Left Menu
Spring training roundup: Harper smacks two HRs in Phillies' win

Bryce Harper hit his first two homers of the spring and drove in four runs on Wednesday to help the Philadelphia Phillies record a 9-7 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates at Clearwater, Fla. Carlos De La Cruz hit a tiebreaking two-run blast in the bottom of the eighth for the Phillies.

Harper hit a two-run blast to cap a three-run first inning and later smacked a two-run blast in the fourth. J.T. Realmuto went 3-for-3 and led off the bottom of the first with a homer for Philadelphia. Adam Frazier and Lolo Sanchez homered and Phillip Evans delivered a two-run double for Pittsburgh's split squad.

Braves 9, Pirates (ss) 7 Peter O'Brien hit two homers and Atlanta rallied from a five-run deficit to knock off host Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla. Josh Bell homered for the Pirates, who allowed three runs in the top of the ninth.

Tigers 13, Red Sox 9 Frank Schwindel homered twice and drove in four runs and C.J. Cron smacked a three-run shot as Detroit outlasted host Boston at Fort Myers, Fla. J.D. Martinez slugged a three-run homer for the Red Sox.

Mets 4, Cardinals 1 Right-hander Marcus Stroman tossed three shutout innings of one-hit ball and Eduardo Nunez had two RBIs as host New York defeated St. Louis at Port St. Lucie, Fla. Nolan Gorman homered in the eighth inning for the Cardinals.

Rays 9, Blue Jays 5 Hunter Renfroe, Kevin Kiermaier and Randy Arozarena drove in two runs apiece to help Tampa Bay knock off visiting Toronto at Port Charlotte, Fla. Bo Bichette was 2-for-2 with a walk and three RBIs for the Blue Jays.

Marlins (ss) 2, Astros 1 Christian Lopes hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to lift host Miami past Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla. Michael Brantley had a run-scoring double for the Astros.

Orioles 5, Marlins (ss) 3 Pat Valaika clubbed a two-run homer to help Baltimore defeat Miami at Jupiter, Fla. Jonathan Villar hit a two-run shot for the Marlins.

--Field Level Media

