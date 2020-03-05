Left Menu
Development News Edition

Real Sociedad into first Copa del Rey final in 32 years

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 10:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 09:19 IST
Real Sociedad into first Copa del Rey final in 32 years
Image Credit: pixabay

Real Sociedad ended the Copa del Rey hopes of second division Mirandes on Wednesday with a 1-0 win which moved them into the final for the first time in 32 years. Sociedad had already won the first leg 2-1 and cemented their spot in the decider when striker Mikel Oyarzabal scored a 41st-minute penalty after a handball in the area by a Mirandes player.

The April 18 final in Seville could be an all-Basque affair with Athletic Bilbao defending a 1-0 lead against fellow La Liga mid-table side Granada in their semi-final second leg on Thursday. Mirandes were attempting to become the first-second division club to reach the final since 1980.

Real Sociedad, who were Copa del Rey winners in 1909 and 1987 and knocked out Real Madrid 4-3 in this season's quarter-finals, will be playing in their first final since 1988 when they lost 1-0 to Barcelona. With 23 titles, Athletic Bilbao is second on the all-time list of Cup winners behind Barcelona who have triumphed 30 times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Snubbed Malan clinches South Africa series win over Australia

Bloemfontein South Africa, Mar 5 AFP Janneman Malan, snubbed for South Africas upcoming tour of India, hit a match-winning century as the Proteas clinched their one-day international series against Australia with a six-wicket victory in the...

Adam Shankman to direct 'Hocus Pocus' sequel for Disney Plus

Director Adam Shankman is directing Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to 1993 fantasy comedy, for upcoming streaming service Disney Plus. Based on story by Garris and David Kirschner, the original film followed a comedic trio of witches -- played b...

BJP has 'abducted' 14 Madhya Pradesh MLAs: Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.

BJP has abducted 14 Madhya Pradesh MLAs Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala....

Pence will meet cruise industry officials Saturday on coronavirus

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said he would travel to Florida on Saturday to meet with cruise industry representatives to discuss best practices to combat the new coronavirus.In a White House briefing on Wednesday, Pence also said it was s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020