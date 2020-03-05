Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ledecky produces fifth-fastest 1500m free ever

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 09:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 09:32 IST
Ledecky produces fifth-fastest 1500m free ever

Los Angeles, Mar 5 (AFP) US freestyle great Katie Ledecky, looking forward to the Olympic debut of the women's 1,500m free in Tokyo, clocked the fifth-fastest time ever in the event with a 15min 29.51sec at the Pro-Swim Series meeting in Des Moines, Iowa. Ledecky, who set the world record of 15:20.48 on May 16, 2018, owns the top 10 times in the event and is the heavy favorite to take the first Olympic gold awarded at the distance for women.

"I'm really excited about it coming to the Olympics," Ledecky said. "Obviously I want to do really well in that event this year, so at the moment I'm really trying to set myself up well for it." A stomach ailment forced Ledecky out of the 1,500m free at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, where she had been slated to go for a fourth consecutive title.

She said Wednesday's performance showed she was on track in her preparations for the US Olympic swimming trials in June and the Tokyo Games that start July 24. "It was good," said Ledecky, whose five Olympic gold medals include the 200m, 400m, and 800m freestyles at Rio in 2016.

"I thought I would have a good time based on what I was going in training. It's six seconds faster than I was in December, so it's good to see progress there." (AFP) APA APA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Snubbed Malan clinches South Africa series win over Australia

Bloemfontein South Africa, Mar 5 AFP Janneman Malan, snubbed for South Africas upcoming tour of India, hit a match-winning century as the Proteas clinched their one-day international series against Australia with a six-wicket victory in the...

Adam Shankman to direct 'Hocus Pocus' sequel for Disney Plus

Director Adam Shankman is directing Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to 1993 fantasy comedy, for upcoming streaming service Disney Plus. Based on story by Garris and David Kirschner, the original film followed a comedic trio of witches -- played b...

BJP has 'abducted' 14 Madhya Pradesh MLAs: Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.

BJP has abducted 14 Madhya Pradesh MLAs Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala....

Pence will meet cruise industry officials Saturday on coronavirus

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said he would travel to Florida on Saturday to meet with cruise industry representatives to discuss best practices to combat the new coronavirus.In a White House briefing on Wednesday, Pence also said it was s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020