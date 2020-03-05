Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rakell OT winner carries Ducks past Avalanche

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 11:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 11:25 IST
Rakell OT winner carries Ducks past Avalanche

Rickard Rakell scored with 1.2 seconds left in overtime, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in Denver on Wednesday night. Rakell added an assist, Ryan Miller stopped 32 shots and Sam Steel, Andrew Agozzino and Brendan Guhle also had goals for the Ducks, who ended a two-game skid.

Gabriel Landeskog had a goal and two assists, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist and Vladislav Namestnikov scored for Colorado, which had its seven-game winning streak snapped. Pavel Francouz had 26 saves in losing for the first time in seven starts.

The game looked to be headed to a shootout when Rakell carried the puck into the Avalanche zone, and his shot hit Samuel Girard's stick and beat Francouz. It was his 14th goal of the season and his first in 15 games. The Avalanche took a 1-0 lead early when Namestnikov knocked in a rebound off MacKinnon's shot at 3:51 of the first. It was his 15th of the season and second since joining the Avalanche.

The Ducks answered when Carter Rowney fed Agozzino in front of Francouz, and he beat the goaltender for his first of the season at 5:34. Anaheim went ahead later in the first when Jakob Silfverberg sent a pass across the Colorado zone to Guhle, who one-time a shot by Francouz at 13:40. It was his fourth of the season.

Colorado evened it on a power play when Landeskog beat Miller with a screen at 14:29. It was his 19th of the season and extended his points streak to six games. Steel broke the tie in the second when he beat Francouz with a wrister at 12:48. It was his sixth of the season.

MacKinnon tied it in on a power play in the third when he carried the puck into the zone and used an Anaheim defenseman as a screen to beat Miller with a snap shot at 7:19. It was his 34th of the season and the first in eight games. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece reports 10th coronavirus case, shuts schools in 3 areas

Greece reported its tenth case of coronavirus on Thursday, a person related to an individual who recently travelled to Israel and Egypt, health authorities said. Greece on Wednesday ordered the closure of schools and banned public gathering...

Katy Perry shows off baby bump in 'Never worn white' music video, singer confirms pregnancy

Singer Katy Perry is expecting her first child with fiance, actor Orlando Bloom, she revealed in the music video for her new song Never Worn White Thursday. The news comes close on the heels of the singers photos on social media in which sh...

Italy may raise coronavirus support spending to 5 bln euros - deputy economy minister

Italys government is likely to increase to 5 billion euros 5.57 billion the value of measures to help the economy withstand the largest outbreak of coronavirus in Europe, Deputy Economy Minister Laura Castelli said on Thursday. It is likely...

Coyotes pull off 3rd-period stunner over Canucks

Lawson Crouse scored the tiebreaking goal at 1239 of the third period as the Arizona Coyotes defeated the host Vancouver Canucks 4-2 Wednesday night to pull into a three-way tie atop the Western Conferences wild-card standings. Carl Soderbe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020