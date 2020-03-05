Left Menu
NBA postpones 'Dribble-a-thon' event in Jaipur due to coronavirus

The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Thursday postponed its 'Dribble-a-thon event' to be held on March 8 in Jaipur because of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak. ` The event was supposed to be held at the University of Rajasthan.

"Following the recommendation of state authorities regarding the developing situation related to the coronavirus in Jaipur, we have made the decision to reschedule the Dribble-a-thon to a later date," NBA India Managing Director Rajesh Sethi stated in a media statement here. The outbreak of coronavirus has led to several sporting events being either postponed or cancelled.

In India, 29 positive cases have been reported so far, including 16 Italian tourists. World over, the virus has claimed over 3,000 lives besides infecting more than 90,000 people..

