Australia enter sixth successive Women's T20 World Cup final

  • PTI
  • Sydney
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 18:11 IST
  • Created: 05-03-2020 17:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: @CricketAus

Record four-time champions Australia beat South Africa by five runs via D/L method to reach their sixth successive Women's T20 World Cup final here on Thursday. Australia will meet India in the final in Melbourne on Sunday.

Australia skipper Meg Lanning led from the front with an unbeaten 49 off as many balls, taking the team to 134/5 in 20 overs. Nadine de Klerk was the pick of the South Africa bowlers taking three wickets for 19 runs in three overs. In response, South Africa ended at 92/5 chasing a revised target of 98 runs in 13 overs after rain returned during the innings break. Brief scores: Australia 134/5 in 20 overs (Lanning 49 not out; de Klerk 3/19). South Africa 92/5 in 13 overs (Wolvaardt 41 not out; Schutt 2/17)..

