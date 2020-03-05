Left Menu
Banerjee's condition satisfactory post ventilation: hospital

The condition of legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee is satisfactory post ventilation, the city hospital in which he is being treated said on Thursday

"He is maintaining parameters satisfactorily post ventilation and is under close supervision of our panel of specialists," read a medical bulletin

Suffering from respiratory problem due to pneumonia and with underlying history of Parkinson's disease, dementia and heart problem, the 83-year-old was put on life support on March 2.

