Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eagles LT Peters to enter free agency at age 38

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 22:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 21:29 IST
Eagles LT Peters to enter free agency at age 38
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters will enter the free-agent market at age 38. The team released a statement Thursday saying it had reached a mutual agreement to let the nine-time Pro Bowl selection test the waters when the new league year begins March 18.

"We are appreciative of everything Jason has contributed to the organization over the last 11 seasons in Philadelphia, including building a first-ballot Hall of Fame career and helping us win our first Super Bowl championship," the Eagles posted to Twitter. "Jason has been an incredible leader and person both on and off the field. We will remain in communication as each side continues to evaluate its options in free agency."

Although the Eagles opted not to use a franchise tag or sign Peters to a long-term deal, it doesn't mean his time in Philadelphia is over. "Heck yeah," Eagles coach Doug Pederson told NBC Sports Philadelphia when asked if he wanted Peters back in 2020.

Peters started 13 games in 2019, his 16th season in the NFL. He signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract last March. One of the most successful undrafted players in league history, he has appeared in 205 games (195 starts) with the Buffalo Bills (2004-08) and Eagles. He earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2011 and 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

LG launches 'student health card' to improve health status of students across JK

In a move aimed at improving the health and overall wellbeing of over 12 lakh students of government schools in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday launched the Student Health Card scheme here. These card...

Turkey, Russia agree Syria ceasefire from midnight: Erdogan (AFP) MRJ

Turkey, Russia agree Syria ceasefire from midnight Erdogan AFP MRJ...

Erdogan says Turkey-Russia ceasefire deal begins at midnight in Syria's Idlib

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday a ceasefire in Syrias Idlib region will be effective as of midnight and Turkey will work with Russia to make it lasting.Erdogan, standing alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin after six...

European shares back in red as virus fears persist; Miners lead losses

European shares snapped a three-day gaining streak on Thursday as concerns over the scale of economic damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak overtook optimism over support from monetary stimulus.Resources was the worst performing sector ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020