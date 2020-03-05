Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian players withdraw from All England due to Coronavirus outbreak

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 21:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 21:57 IST
Indian players withdraw from All England due to Coronavirus outbreak

Indian shuttlers, including H S Prannoy and world no 10 men's pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, have withdrawn from next week's All England Championships due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. The season's first World Tour Super 1000 tournament, the prestigious All England Championships, which counts towards qualification for Tokyo 2020 begins on March 11.

"Some of the players have written to BAI, informing about their decision to withdraw from the All England Championships. Top doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy, H S Prannoy, Sameer Verma and Sourabh Verma have so far withdrawn," BAI secretary Ajay Singhania told PTI. "However, Saina Nehwal, P V Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy and Pranaav Jerry Chopra will be participating in the tournament." The outbreak of COVID-19 has so far killed over 3,100 people and infected more than 91,000 globally.

Chirag said players were concerned about travelling via Dubai. "Everyone is worried about the Coronoravirus outbreak. In United Kingdom the number of infected has touched 90, so it is a concern. Also we had to travel via Dubai Airport, which is one of the busiest airports, it makes one vulnerable," Chirag said.

Chirag and Satwik had to pull out of the 2019 edition as well due to latter's shoulder injury. Sameer, Prannoy, Manu-Sumeeth all lost in the opening round, while Sourabh didn't make it to the draw last year and therefore doesn't have to defend any ranking points.

The Coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the international calender of various sports across the globe. Concerns over the rapid spread of the deadly virus has already forced the postponement of the four Olympic qualifying events so far -- Lingshui China Masters (February 25 to March 1), Vietnam International Challenge (24-29 March 24-29) and German Open (March 3 to 8) and Polish Open (March 26-29)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

LG launches 'student health card' to improve health status of students across JK

In a move aimed at improving the health and overall wellbeing of over 12 lakh students of government schools in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday launched the Student Health Card scheme here. These card...

Turkey, Russia agree Syria ceasefire from midnight: Erdogan (AFP) MRJ

Turkey, Russia agree Syria ceasefire from midnight Erdogan AFP MRJ...

Erdogan says Turkey-Russia ceasefire deal begins at midnight in Syria's Idlib

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday a ceasefire in Syrias Idlib region will be effective as of midnight and Turkey will work with Russia to make it lasting.Erdogan, standing alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin after six...

European shares back in red as virus fears persist; Miners lead losses

European shares snapped a three-day gaining streak on Thursday as concerns over the scale of economic damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak overtook optimism over support from monetary stimulus.Resources was the worst performing sector ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020