Celtics G Smart fined for snapping on refs

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was fined $35,000 for "confronting and verbally abusing" game officials, the NBA announced Thursday. Smart fouled out in overtime, and then snapped near the end of the Celtics' loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at TD Garden. Because of his previous infractions for on-court decorum, he was fined a higher amount, NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe said.

Smart, who turns 26 on Friday, was physically restrained and escorted off the court after the 129-120 defeat. Boston allowed 51 points in the fourth quarter to the Nets, who overcame a 21-point deficit in the victory.

