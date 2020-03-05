Soccer-Injured Tosun back at Everton after Palace loan spell
Turkey forward Cenk Tosun has returned to Everton from his loan spell at Crystal Palace after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury, the Premier League clubs said on Thursday. Tosun, 28, sustained the injury in training with Palace and will undergo surgery next week.
"The player will continue his rehabilitation under the care of Everton's medical staff at the club's USM Finch Farm training headquarters following the surgical procedure on his ACL," Everton said in a statement. Tosun, who has scored 10 goals in 51 Everton appearances since arriving from Besiktas in January 2018, joined Palace on loan for the rest of the season in January and made five appearances for Roy Hodgson's side.
He moved to Selhurst Park for regular first-team action in a bid to earn a place in Turkey's squad for Euro 2020, which begins on June 12.
