Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Injured Tosun back at Everton after Palace loan spell

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 22:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 22:42 IST
Soccer-Injured Tosun back at Everton after Palace loan spell

Turkey forward Cenk Tosun has returned to Everton from his loan spell at Crystal Palace after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury, the Premier League clubs said on Thursday. Tosun, 28, sustained the injury in training with Palace and will undergo surgery next week.

"The player will continue his rehabilitation under the care of Everton's medical staff at the club's USM Finch Farm training headquarters following the surgical procedure on his ACL," Everton said in a statement. Tosun, who has scored 10 goals in 51 Everton appearances since arriving from Besiktas in January 2018, joined Palace on loan for the rest of the season in January and made five appearances for Roy Hodgson's side.

He moved to Selhurst Park for regular first-team action in a bid to earn a place in Turkey's squad for Euro 2020, which begins on June 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Yes Bank placed under moratorium; RBI supersedes board

In a rare move, capital-starved Yes Bank was on Thursday placed under a moratorium, with the RBI capping deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseding its board. Yes Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loa...

Putin, Erdogan agree on security corridor for Syria's Idlib - Lavrov

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed on Thursday to set up a security corridor for Syrias Idlib province, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters in Moscow.Putin met Erdogan in Moscow for talks ...

LG launches 'student health card' to improve health status of students across JK

In a move aimed at improving the health and overall wellbeing of over 12 lakh students of government schools in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday launched the Student Health Card scheme here. These card...

Turkey, Russia agree Syria ceasefire from midnight: Erdogan (AFP) MRJ

Turkey, Russia agree Syria ceasefire from midnight Erdogan AFP MRJ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020