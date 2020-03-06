Left Menu
Panthers sign ex-Browns DE Smith to one-year deal

  • Updated: 06-03-2020 01:36 IST
  • Created: 06-03-2020 01:17 IST
Representative image

The Carolina Panthers signed free agent defensive end Chris Smith to a one-year deal. Smith, 28, played nine games with the Cleveland Browns last season before being released in December.

A 2014 fifth-round pick by Jacksonville, Smith has 68 tackles, 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 60 games with the Jaguars (2014-16), Cincinnati Bengals (2017) and Browns (2018-19). He made his only two NFL starts with Cleveland in 2018. "I'm excited. It's a fresh start for everybody," said Smith, a North Carolina native. "I'm somebody that loves the game and loves to get after the quarterback from any position on the D-line. "

Smith experienced tragedy off the field last season. On Sept. 11, Smith swerved and crashed his car after a tire malfunction on a Cleveland highway. While waiting for assistance on the side of the road, his girlfriend, Petara Cordero, was struck and killed by another vehicle. Cordero's death came a month after giving birth to the couple's first child. Smith was not injured in the accident.

Five days after Cordero's death, Smith played in a 23-3 victory over the New York Jets.

