Soccer-Athletic Bilbao overcome Granada on away goals to reach Cup final

Athletic Bilbao sneaked into the Copa del Rey final at the expense of Granada on away goals after losing 2-1 at the Andalusian side in their semi-final return leg on Thursday.

Athletic, who won the first leg 1-0 in Bilbao last month, seemed headed for a surprise exit after Granada forward Carlos Fernandez struck in the 48th minute and a header from defender German Sanchez doubled their advantage in the 76th.

But Athletic grabbed a crucial away goal through Yuri Berchiche in the 81st minute to level the tie at 2-2 on aggregate, setting up set up an all-Basque showpiece against Real Sociedad on April 18 in Seville.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.