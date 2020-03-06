Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Paris marathon postponed due to coronavirus

The Paris marathon has been postponed from April 5 to Oct. 18 due to the coronavirus outbreak, organizers said on Thursday. "In order to avoid a late cancellation that would penalize the participants, we have, in agreement with the Paris mayor's office, decided to postpone the Paris marathon to Oct. 18," Amaury Sports Organisation (ASO) said in a statement. Healthy again, Warriors' sharpshooter Curry targets Olympics

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is thrilled to finally be returning to the court after missing more than four months with a broken hand and has set his sights set on winning his first Olympic gold medal in Tokyo this year. The twice NBA MVP will lace them on Thursday in San Francisco for the first time since he broke his left hand on Oct. 30, although coach Steve Kerr said he will not play more than 28 minutes after missing the last 58 contests. Golf: Pepperell disqualified in Doha after scorecard mix-up

Eddie Pepperell thought he had recovered from a sluggish start to post a level-par 71 at the Qatar Masters on Thursday, but it counted for nothing after he was disqualified for a scorecard error. The 29-year-old Englishman signed for a par at the 16th hole and a birdie at the 17th in Doha, having actually made those scores the other way round. Golf: Car crash cannot keep alternate Lee from playing at Bay Hill

A pre-tournament car crash was not going to stop Lee Kyoung-hoon from jumping at a last-minute chance to play the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Thursday. Lee, in his second season on the PGA Tour, incurred a sore neck and back when the courtesy car driven by his wife was involved in a two-vehicle accident en route to the Bay Hill course on Wednesday, golfchannel.com reported. Report: RB McCoy won't return to Chiefs in 2020

Veteran running back LeSean McCoy won't be back with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. The Chiefs signed McCoy to a one-year deal in September after he was released by the Buffalo Bills. And while he gained nearly 650 yards rushing and receiving in 2019, he was less involved in Kansas City's offense as the season wore on and was inactive for Super Bowl LIV. Cycling hit hard by coronavirus as races canceled and teams pull out

The coronavirus outbreak continued to take its toll on cycling as teams withdrew from racing and organizers started to cancel events on Thursday. Race organizers in Italy, the European country most affected by the outbreak, said on Thursday they were cancelling Saturday's Strade Bianche one-day race after Rome decided to hold events without fans. Murray targets return at Miami Open

Former world number one Andy Murray is targeting a return to the tour at the Miami Open later this month after completing his rehabilitation from a hip injury. The 32-year-old Briton missed the Australian Open in January due to a pelvic injury sustained at the Davis Cup Finals in November and then pulled out of tournaments at Montpellier and Rotterdam last month. NBA roundup: Porzingis, Doncic lead Mavs to OT win

Kristaps Porzingis scored 34 points, and Luka Doncic added a 30-point triple-double as the host Dallas Mavericks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 127-123 in overtime on Wednesday. Seth Curry added 21 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 18 and Delon Wright had 10 for the Mavericks. Doncic added 17 rebounds and 10 assists, and Porzingis had 12 boards and five blocked shots. Dallas improved to 6-3 in the past nine games. McIlroy sets early pace with 66 at Bay Hill

Rory McIlroy was under water early but sitting high and dry by the end of his opening round atop the leaderboard at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida on Thursday. McIlroy, the 2018 champion, made an inauspicious start when he plunked his approach shot into a lake at his second hole at Bay Hill, but it was as if he was merely giving the field a headstart as he roared back with five birdies and an eagle. Japan to quarantine visitors from China, South Korea; insists Olympics on track

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered a two-week quarantine for visitors from China and South Korea on Thursday and delayed a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping originally planned for April in response to a widening coronavirus crisis. Abe's measures, announced in a briefing with reporters, came after weeks of criticism he was failing to tackle the outbreak head-on and coincided with the country's biggest one-day increase in new infections.

